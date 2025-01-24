Is Cassidy Hutchinson Married? Find Out If She Has a Husband

Image Credit: Getty Images

Former Trump loyalist Cassidy Hutchinson has been a focal point after testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee, where she expressed concerns about the Capitol attack and President Donald Trump’s role in it. She discussed Trump’s actions leading up to the riot and revealed that he wanted to join his supporters as the violence unfolded.

As part of the investigation into the Capitol insurrection, Hutchinson could potentially be subpoenaed, though the action has reportedly been advised against. According to the Washington Post, an aide to House Speaker Mike Johnson urged Republicans not to subpoena her, warning that it could expose “sexually explicit” texts that GOP lawmakers had sent to Hutchinson.

Find out more about her, her testimony, and her personal life below.

Who Is Cassidy Hutchinson?

Hutchinson was a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. She testified in a public hearing before the January 6th Committee in 2022.

What Did Cassidy Hutchinson Say About Trump?

Hutchinson testified that Trump was aware of the potential violence and did not take action to prevent it. She described how, on the day of the January 6th insurrection, Trump allegedly expressed a desire to go to the Capitol with his supporters, despite safety concerns.

She also recalled instances where Trump appeared dismissive of the safety concerns raised by his staff and law enforcement. Hutchinson described how Trump downplayed or ignored the threat posed by the mob of his supporters.

Additionally, Hutchinson testified about efforts by Trump and his allies to pressure state officials and others to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Is Cassidy Hutchinson Married?

It is unclear whether Hutchinson is married or currently in a relationship. However, she has briefly discussed her past dating life in an interview with Rachel Maddow in 2023. During the interview, Hutchinson took the opportunity to deny a claim made by Matt Gaetz, who had suggested they briefly dated.

"I will say, on behalf of myself, I never dated Matt Gaetz. I have much higher standards in men. And Matt, frankly is a very unserious politician." -Cassidy Hutchinson leaves nothing to question about her regard for Rep. Matt Gaetz pic.twitter.com/MGzSzl33IU — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) September 26, 2023

In her memoir Enough, Hutchinson previously mentioned that Gaetz had been flirtatious with her on several occasions during her time in the Trump administration. However, Gaetz denied her account, stating he did not recall the details from her book but insisted they had shared a brief romantic encounter instead.

Hutchinson, in discrediting the claim, told Maddow, “I have much higher standards in men… Matt is, frankly, a very unserious politician.”

She continued, “And I don’t really have much else to say to somebody who is more concerned about a sound bite than actually passing legislation. Matt Gaetz, in my opinion, is somebody that I personally do not hold in high regard in terms of trust, and I do not think that Matt Gaetz has the best track record for relationships.”