Is Bill Maher Conservative? Find Out if He’s Democrat or Republican After Trump Visit

Critics and fans of Bill Maher were shocked after he met with Donald Trump at the White House. The comedian and the Republican president have hurled insults at each other for years, but it appears they’ve made peace. Now, some are confused about Maher’s political beliefs. So, is he a Democrat or a Republican?

Find out everything we know about Maher’s political position below.

Why Did Bill Maher Meet With Donald Trump?

Maher’s dinner with Trump was apparently set up by their mutual friend Kid Rock, who has actively supported Trump. Around two weeks after the meeting, Maher opened up about it to his Real Time audience during an April 2025 episode.

“As you know, 12 days ago, I had dinner with President Trump — a dinner that was set up by my friend Kid Rock, because we share a belief that there’s got to be something better than hurling insults from 3,000 miles away,” the comedian began. “And let me first say that to all the people who treated this like it was some kind of summit meeting, you are ridiculous. Like I was going to sign a treaty or something.”

Maher clarified that, as a comedian, he has “no power” in comparison to “the most powerful leader in the world,” referring to Trump.

“I’m not the leader of anything, except maybe a contingent of centrist-minded people who think there’s got to be a better way of running this country than hating each other every minute,” Maher added.

Is Bill Maher Democrat or Republican?

Maher has made it clear that he voted for Democrats in the past, but he isn’t loyal to one political party. In the most recent past presidential elections, Maher voted for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

Is Bill Maher Conservative?

Maher has described himself as a libertarian. He has not labeled himself as either a conservative or a liberal-leaning voter.

Are Bill Maher and Donald Trump Friends?

Trump and Maher are not necessarily friends, but Maher pointed out that it’s “possible” Trump could “accept” him as such.

“So MAGA fans, don’t worry, your boy gave me nothing. Just hats,” Maher said on his show, before adding, “Hats and a very generous amount of time and a willingness to listen and accept me as a possible friend, even though I’m not MAGA, which was the point of the dinner.”

Maher further described Trump as a completely different person in the flesh versus the persona he has in the public eye. In fact, Maher called Trump “gracious” and “measured.”

“The guy I met is not the person who the night before the dinner tweeted a bunch of nasty crap about how he thought this dinner was a bad idea and what a deranged (expletive) I was,” Maher explained. “I read it and thought, ‘Oh, what a lovely way to welcome someone to your house.’ But when I got there, that guy wasn’t living there.”

Apparently, Trump even laughed with Maher a few times, the HBO star revealed, noting that it wasn’t a fake chuckle.

“Just for starters, he laughs! I’ve never seen him laugh in public,” Maher said. “But he does, including at himself. And it’s not fake. Believe me, as a comedian of 40 years, I know a fake laugh when I hear it.”

The Comedy Central alum elaborated by saying he “never felt [he] had to walk on eggshells around” Trump.”

“And honestly? I voted for Clinton and Obama, but I would never feel comfortable talking to them the way I was able to talk with Donald Trump,” Maher said. “That’s just how it went down. Make of it what you will. Me? I feel it’s emblematic of why the Democrats are so unpopular these days. He was even OK when I checked him on the orangutan lawsuit. He was. I know.”

Nevertheless, Maher clarified that he will still “be critical about a lot of what [Trump’s] doing: the trade war and disappearing people, ruling by decree, threatening judges, gutting the government with glee.”

“So no, I didn’t go MAGA. And to the president’s credit, there was no pressure to,” Maher said.