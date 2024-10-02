Is Bank of America Down? Outage Update as Accounts Become Temporarily Unavailable

Image Credit: Getty Images

Bank of America is a widely used bank across the nation. On Tuesday, October 2, the banking company made headlines, leaving many customers concerned. One customer shared on X, “@BankofAmerica Could your people release a statement asap about what is wrong with the mobile app.? Showing all my accounts with – – – balance, yet my credit card on the mobile app. has the correct balance!!!”

Another user added, “Is bank of America down! What’s going on. My balance is showing 0 when I have money in there! @BankofAmerica.”

With many customers confused about the status of their accounts, Bank of America has yet to issue a statement addressing the issue. To learn more about the situation and its implications, keep reading.

Is Bank of America Down Today?

Yes, Bank of America experienced an outage. According to Downdetector, reports of the outage began around 12:45 PM EST.

What Happened to Bank of America’s Online Accounts?

Customers saw their account balances reflecting zero amounts. Some users reported receiving notifications such as “Accounts temporarily unavailable” and “Some accounts and/or balances are temporarily unavailable.”

Additionally, CNN reported that some Bank of America employees were also unable to log into their own online accounts.

When Will Bank of America Accounts Come Back Online?

As of the time of publication, Bank of America’s outage has not yet been resolved, leaving many customers still unable to access their accounts and balances.

During a recent interview on CNN’s Face the Nation in August 2024 with the bank’s CEO, Brian Moynihan, he shared, “in our consumer base of 60 million customers spending every week, what you’re seeing is they’re spending at a rate of growth of this year over last year, for July and August so far, about 3 percent. That is half the rate it was last year at this time. And so, the consumer has slowed down. They have money in their accounts, but they’re depleting a little bit. They’re employed, they’re earning money, but if you look at — they’ve really slowed down.”