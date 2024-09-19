Is ‘Agatha All Along’ a Prequel? Everything We Know About the Marvel Miniseries

Image Credit: Getty Images for Marvel

Agatha All Along is making waves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Taking place after the events in WandaVision, viewers get a deep dive into Agatha Harkness’ world. From laugh-out-loud moments including a random nude scene to fan speculation over the identity of one character, the new show delivers a few twists.

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details about Agatha All Along, below.

What Is ‘Agatha All Along’ About?

Per its official synopsis, Agatha Harkness is spell bound and “regains freedom thanks to a teen’s help. Intrigued by his plea, she embarks on the Witches’ Road trials to reclaim her powers and discover the teen’s motivations.”

Is ‘Agatha All Along’ a Prequel?

The series is not a prequel. It was intended as a second installment in a trilogy of series including WandaVision and Vision Quest. Therefore, Agatha All Along is a sequel to WandaVision.

The Ballad of the Witches' Road. The first two episodes of 'AGATHA ALL ALONG' are now streaming on Disney Plus. pic.twitter.com/v5dXJtBO9m — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) September 19, 2024

When Is the ‘Agatha All Along’ Release Date?

Agatha All Along was released on Disney+ on September 18.

Who Is in the ‘Agatha All Along’ Cast?

The cast of Agatha All Along features Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn and Emma Caulfield.

Is Aubrey Plaza’s Character the Child of a Villain?

Marvel fans are convinced that Aubrey’s character, Rio Vidal, is the child of the villain Mephisto. Though Mephisto’s child’s name is Blackheart, social media users speculated that Rio is a “gender-swapped” version of the character.

Does ‘Agatha All Along’ Have a Nude Scene?

For a Disney+ show, fans were surprised to see the first episode contain partial nudity. Kathryn’s character Agatha hilariously changes in and out of her Westview looks while her true identity is revealed. She then runs outside completely naked and approaches her neighbor Herb across the street.

While speaking with TVLine, Agatha All Along producer Jac Schaeffer pointed out that Kathryn “was so up for” the stripped moment.

“She’s taken all of her performative selves off,” he said. “And Kathryn came to me and was like, ‘Would Agatha stop to get a robe…? I feel like she would go out there naked.'”

Jac then clarified that this scene is “so firmly based in that character” and is not “exploitative” nor “sexual” in any way.

“It is about this witch and what her priorities are,” he added. “And in this moment, she needs answers and she doesn’t care if she’s naked or not. So yeah, it’s a point of pride for us.”