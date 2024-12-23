Who Will Get the $1,400 IRS Stimulus Check? See Eligibility

Image Credit: Getty Images

Four years after Americans received COVID-19 pandemic relief stimulus checks, another payment could hit your account soon. One million U.S. taxpayers will get a new payment. The news excited many when it was announced in December 2024. So, naturally, people are wondering who is eligible to get the check, how much they will receive and when the money will arrive.

Learn more about the 2024 IRS stimulus checks below.

How Much Money Is in the 2024 IRS Stimulus Check?

Eligible Americans will receive up to $1,400 payments for the stimulus check either by mail or directly deposited into their bank accounts. Payments will vary, though. So, some may not receive the full $1,400.

IRS to send $2.4 billion in “special” stimulus checks to taxpayers who never claimed them. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/7j0JnK3nic — AF Post (@AFpost) December 23, 2024

Who Gets the IRS Stimulus Check?

One million people in the U.S. are expected to receive this stimulus check, per NPR. IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel explained in a statement why certain Americans will get this check.

“The IRS continues to work hard to make improvements and help taxpayers,” Werfel said in a statement, per the IRS. “These payments are an example of our commitment to go the extra mile for taxpayers. Looking at our internal data, we realized that one million taxpayers overlooked claiming this complex credit when they were actually eligible.”

The commissioner continued, “To minimize headaches and get this money to eligible taxpayers, we’re making these payments automatic, meaning these people will not be required to go through the extensive process of filing an amended return to receive it.”

Anyone who did not receive one of the COVID-19 stimulus checks or failed to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax return are eligible to receive the incoming stimulus check.

When Is the $1,400 IRS Stimulus Checking Coming?

The checks will be sent out in December 2024. Recipients will get the stimulus check by January 2025, according to the IRS. A letter will be sent to these taxpayers informing them of the incoming payment.