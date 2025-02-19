iPhone 16e: Release Date, Size & Compare the Phone to Apple’s iPhone 16

Image Credit: Getty Images

Leave it to Apple to introduce a brand-new phone to its huge collection! The tech giant announced its new iPhone 16e, which is set to be released in February 2025. Luckily, we’ve got all the details on the new phone below, including how it compares to Apple’s iPhone 16.

According to Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, Kaiann Drance, the new phone “packs in the features our users love about the iPhone 16 lineup, including breakthrough battery life, fast performance powered by the latest-generation A18 chip, an innovative 2-in-1 camera system, and Apple Intelligence. We’re so excited for iPhone 16e to complete the lineup as a powerful, more affordable option to bring the iPhone experience to even more people.”

Apple also confirmed that ChatGPT is integrated into the Writing Tools and Siri in the iPhone 16e, allowing users the ability to “choose to access ChatGPT’s expertise without jumping between applications.”

“In addition, users can access ChatGPT for free without creating an account, and privacy protections are built in — their IP addresses are obscured and OpenAI won’t store requests,” Apple added on its website. “Users can choose whether to enable ChatGPT integration, and are in full control of when to use it and what information is shared with ChatGPT.”

Keep reading to learn more about how the iPhone 16e competes with other phones from Apple.

Meet iPhone 16e, the newest member of the iPhone 16 family! #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/q9BHWxdYtN — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 19, 2025

iPhone 16e Release Date

Apple confirmed on its website that the iPhone 16e will be available to purchase on February 28, 2025. Customers can start pre-orders on February 21.

iPhone 16e Size

The iPhone 16e screen is 6.1 inches in size, according to Apple.

iPhone 16e Price

Apple unveiled that the price of the iPhone 16e will start at $599, which is noticeably cheaper than some of its other devices.

How Does the iPhone 16e Compare to the iPhone 16?

The iPhone 16e and the iPhone 16 both feature a 6.1-inch OLED screen, Face ID recognition, a USB-C port, similar storage GB, and they both run on the A18 chip. This chip allows the device to support Apple Intelligence features.

Apple boasted that the iPhone 16e will have better battery life than the iPhone 16. However, the 16e doesn’t have the 16’s ultra-wide camera, multiple outlets reported.