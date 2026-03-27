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iHeart Radio Music Awards 2026 Winners List: Stars Who Won

Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift were honored at the 2026 iHeart Radio Music Awards! See the full winners list here.

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Reading Time: 7 minutes
March 27, 2026 9:49AM EDT
iHeart Radio Music Awards 2026 Winners List: Stars Who Won
Image Credit: Getty Images

The annual iHeart Radio Music Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and some of music’s most famous artists were honored with highly coveted awards.

Miley Cyrus was presented with the Innovator Award following her Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special. The “Younger You” artist made sure to nod to her Disney Channel alter ego, Hannah Montana, in her speech.

“I fell in love with the idea that you can create a persona that gives you the confidence and the courage to perform authentically and that sometimes the fake you can actually reveal the real you,” Miley said.

Hollywood Life has the full list of winners from this year’s iHeart Radio Music Awards below!

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny
Benson Boone
Chris Brown
Jelly Roll
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift – WINNER

Song of the Year

“Anxiety” – Doechii
“Good News” – Shaboozey
“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“MUTT” – Leon Thomas
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren  – WINNER
“Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” – Benson Boone
“Stargazing” – Myles Smith
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

Album of the Year

Taylor Swift, The Life of a Showgirl 

Pop Artist of the Year

Alex Warren
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter – WINNER
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift

Pop Album of the Year

Taylor Swift, The Life of a Showgirl

Pop Song of the Year

“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren
“Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift  – WINNER 

Best New Artist (Pop)

Alex Warren – WINNER
Jessie Murph
Myles Smith
Ravyn Lenae
sombr

Duo/Group of the Year

HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI – WINNER
Linkin Park
Maroon 5
Shinedown
Twenty One Pilots

Best Collaboration

“All The Way” – BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman
“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – WINNER
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Timeless” – The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti
“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red

Country Artist of the Year

Jason Aldean
Jelly Roll
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen – WINNER

Country Song of the Year

“After All The Bars Are Closed” – Thomas Rhett
“Good News” – Shaboozey – WINNER
“Liar” – Jelly Roll
“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen
“Whiskey Drink” – Jason Aldean

Best New Artist (Country)

Chase Matthew
Ella Langley – WINNER
Hudson Westbrook
Josh Ross
Zach Top

Country Album of the Year

Mordan Wallen, I Am the Problem

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA – WINNER
“NOKIA” – Drake
“Outside” – Cardi B
“The Largest” – BigXthaPlug
“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Playboi Carti
Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)

MOLIY
PLUTO
Real Boston Richey – WINNER
YKNIECE
ZEDDY WILL

R&B Song of the Year

“Burning Blue” – Mariah the Scientist
“Folded” – Kehlani – WINNER
“MUTT” – Leon Thomas
“Residuals” – Chris Brown
“SOMEBODY LOVES ME” – PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

R&B Artist of the Year

Chris Brown – WINNER
Kehlani
Leon Thomas
Mariah the Scientist
SZA

Best New Artist (R&B)

Jenevieve
Kwn
Leon Thomas – WINNER
Mariah the Scientist
Sailorr

R&B Album of the Year

Leon Thomas, PHOLKS

World Artist of the Year

Ayra Starr
Jackson Wang
JO1
MOLIY – WINNER
Tyla

Alternative Song of the Year

“Back To Friends” – sombr
“Ensenada” – Sublime – WINNER
“One Eyed Bastard” – Green Day
“Stargazing” – Myles Smith
“The Contract” – Twenty One Pilots

Alternative Artist of the Year

Cage the Elephant
Green Day
Linkin Park
Sublime
Twenty One Pilots – WINNER

Best New Artist (Alternative)

almost monday
Gigi Perez
Lola Young
Role Model
sombr – WINNER

Alternative Album of the Year

sombr, I Barely Know Her

Rock Song of the Year

“Afterlife” – Evanescence
“Bad Guy” – Falling In Reverse ft. Saraya
“Dance, Kid, Dance” – Shinedown
“Even If It Kills Me” – Papa Roach
“Heavy Is the Crown” – Linkin Park – WINNER

Rock Artist of the Year

Linkin Park
Papa Roach
Shinedown – WINNER
Sleep Token
Three Days Grace

Best New Artist (Rock)

Architects
Poppy
Return to Dust
Sleep Theory – WINNER
Spiritbox

Dance Song of the Year

“Blessings” – Calvin Harris feat. Clementine Douglas
“In My Arms” – ILLENIUM & HAYLA
“No Broke Boys” – Disco Lines & Tinashe – WINNER
“Save My Love” – Marshmello, Ellie Goulding and AVAION
“Won’t Be Possible” – Tiësto, Odd Mob & Goodboys

Dance Artist of the Year

Calvin Harris
David Guetta – WINNER
John Summit
Martin Garrix
Tiësto

Dance Album of the Year

Lady Gaga, Mayhem

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year

“Angel” – Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos
“DEGENERE” – Myke Towers & benny blanco
“DtMF” – Bad Bunny – WINNER
“Qué Pasaría…” – Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny
“Soltera” – Shakira

Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny – WINNER
Feid
J Balvin
Karol G
Shakira

Latin Pop/Urban Album of the Year

Bad Bunny, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”

Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban)

Alleh Mezher
Beéle – WINNER
De La Rose
Dei V
Louis BPM

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

“Amor Bonito” – Luis Angel “El Flaco” – WINNER
“El Amor De Mi Vida” – Calibre 50
“Flores” – Xavi
“Hecha Pa’ Mi” – Grupo Frontera
“Lejos Estamos Mejor” – Eden Muñoz

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Alejandro Fernández
Carin León
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera – WINNER
Luis Angel “El Flaco”

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)

Clave Especial
Edgardo Nuñez
Los Dos De Tamaulipas – WINNER
Óscar Maydon
Oscar Ortiz

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year

Fuerza Regida “111XPANTIA”

K-pop Artist of the Year

JENNIE
j-hope
Jin
LISA
ROSÉ – WINNER

K-pop Group of the Year

ATEEZ
BLACKPINK
ENHYPEN
Stray Kids – WINNER
TWICE

K-pop Song of the Year

“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI – WINNER
“JUMP” – BLACKPINK
“Killin’ It Girl” – j-hope feat. GloRilla
“like JENNIE” – JENNIE

Best New Artist (K-pop)

82Major
AllDay Project
Cortis – WINNER
Hearts2Hearts
Meovv

K-pop Album of the Year

Jennie, “Ruby”

Songwriter of the Year

Amy Allen – WINNER
Ashley Gorley
Cal Shapiro
Charlie Handsome
Julia Michaels

Producer of the Year

Andrew Watt – WINNER
Dijon
Jack Antonoff
Max Martin & Shellback
Sounwave

Favorite Broadway Debut

Ashley Graham, “Chicago”
Cheryl Porter, “& Juliet”
Durrell “Tank” Babbs, “Hell’s Kitchen”
Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”
Jack Wolfe, “Hadestown”
Kelsie Watts, “Six! The Musical”
Lencia Kebede, “Wicked”
Lizzy McAlpine, “Floyd Collins”
Meg Donnelly, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Ne-Yo, “Hell’s Kitchen”
Tom Felton, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” – WINNER
Trisha Paytas, “Beetlejuice”

Favorite TikTok Dance

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
“Gnarly” – KATSEYE
“GO!” – CORTIS
“Happen To Me” – Russell Dickerson
“JUMP” – BLACKPINK
“like JENNIE” – JENNIE
“Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson
“MONA LISA” – j-hope – WINNER
“Revolving Door” – Tate McRae
“SPAGHETTI” – LE SSERAFIM, j-hope
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

Favorite Debut Album

Addison Rae, “Addison”
Alex Warren, “You’ll Be Alright, Kid” – WINNER
Audrey Hobert, “Who’s the Clown?”
Calum Hood, “ORDER chaos ORDER”
Coco Jones, “Why Not More?”
JADE, “THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!”
JENNIE, “Ruby”
LISA, “Alter Ego”
Michael Clifford, “SIDEQUEST”
Perrie, “Perrie”
sombr, “I Barely Know Her”
Tucker Wetmore, “What Not To”

Best Lyrics

“Anxiety” – Doechii
“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Bad Bunny
“Camera” – Ed Sheeran
“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
“DAISIES” – Justin Bieber
“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI
“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift – WINNER
“undressed” – sombr
“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – RAYE

Best Music Video

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Bad Bunny
“BORN AGAIN” – LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE
“Gabriela” – KATSEYE
“JUMP” – BLACKPINK
“like JENNIE” – JENNIE
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren
“Sapphire” – Ed Sheeran
“Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)” – MOLIY, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift – WINNER
“toxic till the end” – ROSÉ

Favorite On Screen

AJ McLean, Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, Kelly Rowland, “Building the Band”
Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”
Bad Bunny, “Happy Gilmore 2”
Becky G, “REBBECA”
Ed Sheeran, “ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran: A Musical Experience”
Jimin and Jungkook, “Are You Sure?!” – WINNER
Jonas Brothers, “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie”
Karol G, “Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful”
Lady Gaga, “Wednesday”
LISA, “The White Lotus”
Taylor Swift, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era”
Zara Larsson, “Up Close”

Favorite Tour Photographer

Abby Waisler for Gracie Abrams
Adam DeGross for Post Malone
Anna Lee for Coldplay
baeth for Tate McRae
Chris Cornejo for Shakira
Cynthia Parkhurst for Katy Perry
Henry Hwu for Billie Eilish
Hyghly for The Weeknd
Joshua Halling for Oasis
Rahul Bhatt for KATSEYE – WINNER
Thomas Falcone for Shawn Mendes
Tom Pallant for YUNGBLUD

Favorite Soundtrack

“A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (Original Soundtrack)”
“F1 the Album”
“Frankenstein (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)”
“KPop Demon Hunters” – WINNER
“Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack”
“Sinners (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)”
“Smurfs Movie Soundtrack (Music From & Inspired By)”
“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”
“Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)”
“Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack”
“Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Original Soundtrack)”

Favorite Tour Style

Bad Bunny, “DeBí TiRaR MáS FOtoS World Tour”
Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter Tour”
Billie Eilish, “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour”
BLACKPINK, “Deadline World Tour”
Dua Lipa, “Radical Optimism Tour”
Ella Langley, “Still Hungover Tour”
KATSEYE, “Beautiful Chaos Tour”
Lady Gaga, “The Mayhem Ball”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Short n’ Sweet Tour”
Tate McRae, “Miss Possessive Tour”
Taylor Swift, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” – WINNER
Zara Larsson, “Midnight Sun Tour”

Favorite Tour Tradition

Benson Boone, Cover song
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Rumi on stage
Billie Eilish, “when the party’s over” silent loop
Coldplay, Crowd cam – WINNER
Dua Lipa, Surprise guest
Jonas Brothers, Surprise guest
KATSEYE, “Gnarly” dance break
Lainey Wilson, Cowgirl of the night
ROLE MODEL, Sally
Sabrina Carpenter, Celebrity “Juno” arrest
Tate McRae, Fan cam on stage
Zara Larsson, “Lush Life” star

Favorite K-pop Collab

“Blink” – Corbyn Besson & TZUYU of TWICE
“BORN AGAIN” – LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE
“BUCK” – Jackson Wang feat. Diljit Dosanjh
“Confessions” – Flo Rida, HEESEUNG & JAKE of ENHYPEN, Paul Russell
“Dirty Work” – aespa feat. Flo Milli
“ExtraL” – JENNIE, Doechii
“EYES CLOSED” – JISOO X ZAYN
“Illegal + SEVENTEEN” – PinkPantheress, SEVENTEEN
“On My Mind” – Alex Warren & ROSÉ
“Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” – j-hope, Miguel – WINNER
“TOO BAD” – G-DRAGON feat. Anderson .Paak
“WE PRAY (TWICE Version)” – Coldplay, TWICE, Burna Boy, Elyanna, TINI, Little Simz