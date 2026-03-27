iHeart Radio Music Awards 2026 Winners List: Stars Who Won

The annual iHeart Radio Music Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and some of music’s most famous artists were honored with highly coveted awards.
Miley Cyrus was presented with the Innovator Award following her Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special. The “Younger You” artist made sure to nod to her Disney Channel alter ego, Hannah Montana, in her speech.
“I fell in love with the idea that you can create a persona that gives you the confidence and the courage to perform authentically and that sometimes the fake you can actually reveal the real you,” Miley said.
Hollywood Life has the full list of winners from this year’s iHeart Radio Music Awards below!
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Benson Boone
Chris Brown
Jelly Roll
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Song of the Year
“Anxiety” – Doechii
“Good News” – Shaboozey
“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“MUTT” – Leon Thomas
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren – WINNER
“Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” – Benson Boone
“Stargazing” – Myles Smith
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
Album of the Year
Taylor Swift, The Life of a Showgirl
Pop Artist of the Year
Alex Warren
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter – WINNER
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Pop Album of the Year
Taylor Swift, The Life of a Showgirl
Pop Song of the Year
“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren
“Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift – WINNER
Best New Artist (Pop)
Alex Warren – WINNER
Jessie Murph
Myles Smith
Ravyn Lenae
sombr
Duo/Group of the Year
HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI – WINNER
Linkin Park
Maroon 5
Shinedown
Twenty One Pilots
Best Collaboration
“All The Way” – BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman
“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – WINNER
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Timeless” – The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti
“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red
Country Artist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Jelly Roll
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen – WINNER
Country Song of the Year
“After All The Bars Are Closed” – Thomas Rhett
“Good News” – Shaboozey – WINNER
“Liar” – Jelly Roll
“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen
“Whiskey Drink” – Jason Aldean
Best New Artist (Country)
Chase Matthew
Ella Langley – WINNER
Hudson Westbrook
Josh Ross
Zach Top
Country Album of the Year
Mordan Wallen, I Am the Problem
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA – WINNER
“NOKIA” – Drake
“Outside” – Cardi B
“The Largest” – BigXthaPlug
“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Cardi B
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Playboi Carti
Tyler, The Creator
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)
MOLIY
PLUTO
Real Boston Richey – WINNER
YKNIECE
ZEDDY WILL
R&B Song of the Year
“Burning Blue” – Mariah the Scientist
“Folded” – Kehlani – WINNER
“MUTT” – Leon Thomas
“Residuals” – Chris Brown
“SOMEBODY LOVES ME” – PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake
R&B Artist of the Year
Chris Brown – WINNER
Kehlani
Leon Thomas
Mariah the Scientist
SZA
Best New Artist (R&B)
Jenevieve
Kwn
Leon Thomas – WINNER
Mariah the Scientist
Sailorr
R&B Album of the Year
Leon Thomas, PHOLKS
World Artist of the Year
Ayra Starr
Jackson Wang
JO1
MOLIY – WINNER
Tyla
Alternative Song of the Year
“Back To Friends” – sombr
“Ensenada” – Sublime – WINNER
“One Eyed Bastard” – Green Day
“Stargazing” – Myles Smith
“The Contract” – Twenty One Pilots
Alternative Artist of the Year
Cage the Elephant
Green Day
Linkin Park
Sublime
Twenty One Pilots – WINNER
Best New Artist (Alternative)
almost monday
Gigi Perez
Lola Young
Role Model
sombr – WINNER
Alternative Album of the Year
sombr, I Barely Know Her
Rock Song of the Year
“Afterlife” – Evanescence
“Bad Guy” – Falling In Reverse ft. Saraya
“Dance, Kid, Dance” – Shinedown
“Even If It Kills Me” – Papa Roach
“Heavy Is the Crown” – Linkin Park – WINNER
Rock Artist of the Year
Linkin Park
Papa Roach
Shinedown – WINNER
Sleep Token
Three Days Grace
Best New Artist (Rock)
Architects
Poppy
Return to Dust
Sleep Theory – WINNER
Spiritbox
Dance Song of the Year
“Blessings” – Calvin Harris feat. Clementine Douglas
“In My Arms” – ILLENIUM & HAYLA
“No Broke Boys” – Disco Lines & Tinashe – WINNER
“Save My Love” – Marshmello, Ellie Goulding and AVAION
“Won’t Be Possible” – Tiësto, Odd Mob & Goodboys
Dance Artist of the Year
Calvin Harris
David Guetta – WINNER
John Summit
Martin Garrix
Tiësto
Dance Album of the Year
Lady Gaga, Mayhem
Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year
“Angel” – Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos
“DEGENERE” – Myke Towers & benny blanco
“DtMF” – Bad Bunny – WINNER
“Qué Pasaría…” – Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny
“Soltera” – Shakira
Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny – WINNER
Feid
J Balvin
Karol G
Shakira
Latin Pop/Urban Album of the Year
Bad Bunny, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”
Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban)
Alleh Mezher
Beéle – WINNER
De La Rose
Dei V
Louis BPM
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
“Amor Bonito” – Luis Angel “El Flaco” – WINNER
“El Amor De Mi Vida” – Calibre 50
“Flores” – Xavi
“Hecha Pa’ Mi” – Grupo Frontera
“Lejos Estamos Mejor” – Eden Muñoz
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Alejandro Fernández
Carin León
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera – WINNER
Luis Angel “El Flaco”
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)
Clave Especial
Edgardo Nuñez
Los Dos De Tamaulipas – WINNER
Óscar Maydon
Oscar Ortiz
Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year
Fuerza Regida “111XPANTIA”
K-pop Artist of the Year
JENNIE
j-hope
Jin
LISA
ROSÉ – WINNER
K-pop Group of the Year
ATEEZ
BLACKPINK
ENHYPEN
Stray Kids – WINNER
TWICE
K-pop Song of the Year
“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI – WINNER
“JUMP” – BLACKPINK
“Killin’ It Girl” – j-hope feat. GloRilla
“like JENNIE” – JENNIE
Best New Artist (K-pop)
82Major
AllDay Project
Cortis – WINNER
Hearts2Hearts
Meovv
K-pop Album of the Year
Jennie, “Ruby”
Songwriter of the Year
Amy Allen – WINNER
Ashley Gorley
Cal Shapiro
Charlie Handsome
Julia Michaels
Producer of the Year
Andrew Watt – WINNER
Dijon
Jack Antonoff
Max Martin & Shellback
Sounwave
Favorite Broadway Debut
Ashley Graham, “Chicago”
Cheryl Porter, “& Juliet”
Durrell “Tank” Babbs, “Hell’s Kitchen”
Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”
Jack Wolfe, “Hadestown”
Kelsie Watts, “Six! The Musical”
Lencia Kebede, “Wicked”
Lizzy McAlpine, “Floyd Collins”
Meg Donnelly, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Ne-Yo, “Hell’s Kitchen”
Tom Felton, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” – WINNER
Trisha Paytas, “Beetlejuice”
Favorite TikTok Dance
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
“Gnarly” – KATSEYE
“GO!” – CORTIS
“Happen To Me” – Russell Dickerson
“JUMP” – BLACKPINK
“like JENNIE” – JENNIE
“Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson
“MONA LISA” – j-hope – WINNER
“Revolving Door” – Tate McRae
“SPAGHETTI” – LE SSERAFIM, j-hope
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
Favorite Debut Album
Addison Rae, “Addison”
Alex Warren, “You’ll Be Alright, Kid” – WINNER
Audrey Hobert, “Who’s the Clown?”
Calum Hood, “ORDER chaos ORDER”
Coco Jones, “Why Not More?”
JADE, “THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!”
JENNIE, “Ruby”
LISA, “Alter Ego”
Michael Clifford, “SIDEQUEST”
Perrie, “Perrie”
sombr, “I Barely Know Her”
Tucker Wetmore, “What Not To”
Best Lyrics
“Anxiety” – Doechii
“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Bad Bunny
“Camera” – Ed Sheeran
“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
“DAISIES” – Justin Bieber
“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI
“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift – WINNER
“undressed” – sombr
“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – RAYE
Best Music Video
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Bad Bunny
“BORN AGAIN” – LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE
“Gabriela” – KATSEYE
“JUMP” – BLACKPINK
“like JENNIE” – JENNIE
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren
“Sapphire” – Ed Sheeran
“Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)” – MOLIY, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift – WINNER
“toxic till the end” – ROSÉ
Favorite On Screen
AJ McLean, Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, Kelly Rowland, “Building the Band”
Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”
Bad Bunny, “Happy Gilmore 2”
Becky G, “REBBECA”
Ed Sheeran, “ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran: A Musical Experience”
Jimin and Jungkook, “Are You Sure?!” – WINNER
Jonas Brothers, “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie”
Karol G, “Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful”
Lady Gaga, “Wednesday”
LISA, “The White Lotus”
Taylor Swift, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era”
Zara Larsson, “Up Close”
Favorite Tour Photographer
Abby Waisler for Gracie Abrams
Adam DeGross for Post Malone
Anna Lee for Coldplay
baeth for Tate McRae
Chris Cornejo for Shakira
Cynthia Parkhurst for Katy Perry
Henry Hwu for Billie Eilish
Hyghly for The Weeknd
Joshua Halling for Oasis
Rahul Bhatt for KATSEYE – WINNER
Thomas Falcone for Shawn Mendes
Tom Pallant for YUNGBLUD
Favorite Soundtrack
“A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (Original Soundtrack)”
“F1 the Album”
“Frankenstein (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)”
“KPop Demon Hunters” – WINNER
“Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack”
“Sinners (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)”
“Smurfs Movie Soundtrack (Music From & Inspired By)”
“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”
“Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)”
“Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack”
“Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Original Soundtrack)”
Favorite Tour Style
Bad Bunny, “DeBí TiRaR MáS FOtoS World Tour”
Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter Tour”
Billie Eilish, “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour”
BLACKPINK, “Deadline World Tour”
Dua Lipa, “Radical Optimism Tour”
Ella Langley, “Still Hungover Tour”
KATSEYE, “Beautiful Chaos Tour”
Lady Gaga, “The Mayhem Ball”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Short n’ Sweet Tour”
Tate McRae, “Miss Possessive Tour”
Taylor Swift, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” – WINNER
Zara Larsson, “Midnight Sun Tour”
Favorite Tour Tradition
Benson Boone, Cover song
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Rumi on stage
Billie Eilish, “when the party’s over” silent loop
Coldplay, Crowd cam – WINNER
Dua Lipa, Surprise guest
Jonas Brothers, Surprise guest
KATSEYE, “Gnarly” dance break
Lainey Wilson, Cowgirl of the night
ROLE MODEL, Sally
Sabrina Carpenter, Celebrity “Juno” arrest
Tate McRae, Fan cam on stage
Zara Larsson, “Lush Life” star
Favorite K-pop Collab
“Blink” – Corbyn Besson & TZUYU of TWICE
“BORN AGAIN” – LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE
“BUCK” – Jackson Wang feat. Diljit Dosanjh
“Confessions” – Flo Rida, HEESEUNG & JAKE of ENHYPEN, Paul Russell
“Dirty Work” – aespa feat. Flo Milli
“ExtraL” – JENNIE, Doechii
“EYES CLOSED” – JISOO X ZAYN
“Illegal + SEVENTEEN” – PinkPantheress, SEVENTEEN
“On My Mind” – Alex Warren & ROSÉ
“Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” – j-hope, Miguel – WINNER
“TOO BAD” – G-DRAGON feat. Anderson .Paak
“WE PRAY (TWICE Version)” – Coldplay, TWICE, Burna Boy, Elyanna, TINI, Little Simz