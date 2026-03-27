iHeart Radio Music Awards 2026 Winners List: Stars Who Won

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The annual iHeart Radio Music Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and some of music’s most famous artists were honored with highly coveted awards.

Miley Cyrus was presented with the Innovator Award following her Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special. The “Younger You” artist made sure to nod to her Disney Channel alter ego, Hannah Montana, in her speech.

“I fell in love with the idea that you can create a persona that gives you the confidence and the courage to perform authentically and that sometimes the fake you can actually reveal the real you,” Miley said.

Hollywood Life has the full list of winners from this year’s iHeart Radio Music Awards below!

Artist of the Year Bad Bunny

Benson Boone

Chris Brown

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift – WINNER