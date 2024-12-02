What Does Hunter Biden Do for a Living? His Current Job in 2024

Image Credit: Getty Images

President Joe Biden has granted a pardon to his son, Hunter, a decision he had previously said he would not make.

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter,” the 82-year-old stated. The pardon is described as a “full and unconditional pardon,” according to the executive grant of clemency.

Hunter, 54, had been facing the potential of years in federal prison due to multiple charges related to gun possession and tax fraud. As news of this surprising decision emerges, here’s a look at Hunter’s current job, financial standing, and more.

What Is Hunter’s Current Job?

Hunter is a lawyer and lobbyist, but he has faced significant legal challenges in recent years. Amid these controversies, a local appeals court in Washington, D.C., suspended his law license. In June, the District of Columbia Court of Appeals issued the suspension, making it effective “immediately,” and directed the Board on Professional Responsibility to begin a formal disciplinary proceeding.

The disciplinary board cautioned Hunter in a letter that it could recommend disbarment if it determines that the crime he was convicted of involves “moral turpitude,” a legal term referring to serious crimes involving dishonesty or fraud.

Hunter was previously involved with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. He served on the company’s board of directors while his father was Vice President of the United States. This connection has been a point of scrutiny amid ongoing investigations into his business dealings.

What Is Hunter’s Net Worth?

Hunter’s net worth is estimated at $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This figure reflects his earnings from various private-sector ventures, including business deals, consulting roles, and board memberships with different companies.

What Was Hunter Convicted Of?

In June, a jury convicted Hunter—who has faced legal challenges over the years, including investigations into his business dealings and taxes—on three felony counts related to possession of a firearm while using narcotics. His lawyers clarified that he possessed the .38 caliber Colt Cobra Special for 11 days but never fired it.

In the same month, Biden had ruled out a pardon or commutation for his only surviving son, stating, “I abide by the jury decision. I will do that, and I will not pardon him.”

In September, Hunter pleaded guilty to charges of evading at least $1.4 million in taxes. The tax charges carried a potential sentence of up to 17 years in prison, while the firearm charges could lead to up to 25 years behind bars.