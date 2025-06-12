How to Watch the U.S. Open: Where to Stream the Event

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2025 U.S. Open is taking place this month, and for those of you who can’t make the trek out to Pennsylvania to see the tournaments, there are many ways to watch the event from home! From cable channels to streaming options, we’ve got all the info on how you can view the Open below.

Where Is the 2025 U.S. Open?

The U.S. Open is taking place at the Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

When Is the U.S. Open 2025?

The U.S. Open runs from June 12 through 15, 2025.

How to Watch the U.S. Open

Most of this year’s tournaments will be available to watch on the USA And NBCU cable channels, and viewers can stream them on Peacock. Other golf fans can watch the matches on streamers such as DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV and more.

What Times to Watch the U.S. Open

The following list is a broadcast schedule for this year’s U.S. Open:

Thursday, June 12

6 a.m.-5 p.m. (via the USA channel)

7 a.m.-8 p.m. (via Peacock)

Friday, June 13

6:30 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. (via Peacock)

1:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. (via the NBC channel)

7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. (via Peacock)

Saturday, June 14

10:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. (via the USA channel)

12:00 — 8:00 p.m. (via the NBC channel)

10:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m (via Peacock)

Sunday, June 15

9:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. (via the USA channel)

12:00 — 7:00 p.m. (via the NBC channel)

10:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. (via Peacock)

Who Is Playing in the U.S. Open?

Quite a few of your favorite pro golfers are in this year’s Open! Among the most notable are Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry.

Scottie recently took home the trophy at the May 2025 PGA Championship. And despite the competition, two-time winner Justin sent Scottie a nice message.

“Every single aspect of his game is unbelievable,” Justin said before the U.S. Open, according to multiple outlets. “I think his mental game is better than anybody out here. To be able to play with those expectations and to stay present as often as he has to me is maybe more impressive than even the golf he’s playing. I just think it’s so, so hard to do, and it’s also hard to explain if you’re in his shoes. He just doesn’t make any mistakes and almost kind of lets himself be in contention versus forces himself in contention. He just seems to be playing better.”