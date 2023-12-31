 How To Watch the Ball Drop on New Year’s Eve: Live Stream and More – Hollywood Life

How to Watch the 2024 Ball Drop on New Year’s Eve: Everything You Need to Know

It's time to ring in the new year! There are plenty of ways to watch the 2024 ball from Times Square on New Year's Eve, and Hollywood Life is breaking them all down.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
December 31, 2023 6:00AM EST
Ryan Seacrest
View gallery
Australia celebrates the arrival of January 2023 with a fireworks display on Sydney Harbour. Pictured: the 9pm fireworks show. Pictured: GV,General View Ref: SPL5512331 311222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert Wallace / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Revelers wait for the ball to drop on New Year's Eve in Times Square in New York City on Saturday, December 31, 2022. New Years Eve in Times Square, New York, United States - 31 Dec 2022
Fireworks explode around the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in central London to celebrate the New Year on January 1, 2023 in London, England. London's New Years' Eve firework display returned this year after it was cancelled during the Covid Pandemic. New Year's Eve Fireworks In London, United Kingdom - 01 Jan 2023
Image Credit: Andrew Schwartz/SIPA/Shutterstock

Get your champagne ready! The year 2023 is almost over, and it’s all about celebrating 2024. On New Year’s Eve, it’s all about watching the Times Square ball drop. There’s nothing like that New Year’s Eve countdown.

There are a number of New Year’s Eve specials that will feature the signature ball drop. Don’t miss a moment of the NYE action. Here’s how to watch the ball drop on TV and live stream it online.

How to Watch the Ball Drop on New Year’s Eve on TV

Several networks have their own New Year’s Eve celebrations as the clock winds down on 2023. ABC, CBS, and CNN are the notable networks hosting New Year’s Eve specials where you can watch the ball drop on TV.

Ryan Seacrest
(ABC)

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest is back — for the 19th time! — as the host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. He’ll be joined by co-host Rita Ora live from New York’s Times Square. The New Year’s Eve special will begin at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will feature a plethora of amazing performances. Artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and more will take the stage during ABC’s celebration.

New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are the ultimate New Year’s Eve dynamic duo. The pair will ring in 2024 by co-hosting New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, which will begin airing live at 8 p.m. ET on CNN.

Anderson Cooper
(Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock)

Sara Sidner and Cari Champion will take over the celebration at 12:30 am ET to count down as the Central Time Zone rings in the New Year from Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas. Richard Quest will report from the crowds of Times Square, Stephanie Elam from Atlantis, Paradise Island in the Bahamas, Randi Kaye from Key West, Florida, Gary Tuchman and his daughter Lindsay from Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Boris Sanchez from Miami, Florida. 

CNN’s New Year’s Eve show will feature incredible performers like Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5Jonas BrothersFlo RidaMiranda LambertDarius Rucker, and Rod Stewart. There will be live interviews with Patti LabelleJeremy RennerNeil Patrick HarrisBowen Yang & Matt Rogers, and a special appearance from David Blaine. New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will also stream live oCNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. 

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

CBS is going country with its New Year’s Eve celebration. The network will say goodbye to 2023 with New Year’s Live: Nashville Big Bash, hosted by Elle King and Rachel Smith. The New Year’s Eve special will begin airing live on CBS at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The biggest stars in country music will be performing during the CBS special. Artists taking the stage include Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lainey Wilson, Trace Adkins, Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, and more. CMT television and radio host Cody Alan and CBS anchor Lonnie Quinn will be corresponding from New York City’s Times Square, along with Dustin Lynch, who will also be performing live.

You can watch New Year’s Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on the CBS network, as well as stream it live on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

Can You Watch the Ball Drop on New Year’s Eve for Free?

If you don’t have cable but still want to watch the ball drop, you’re in luck. You can watch The Times Square 2024 Webcast starting at 6 p.m. ET. The show will be live-streamed on several websites, including TimesSquareNYC.orgNewYearsEve.nycLiveStream.com/2024 and TimesSquareBall.net.

Jonathan Bennett
(Andrew Schwartz/SIPA/Shutterstock)

The official Times Square New Year’s Eve event lineup will feature live performances by Flo Rida, Paul Anka, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Maria Becerra, and Yng Lvcas. There will be hourly countdowns leading up to the ball drop. Jonathan Bennett hosts the special with co-host Jeremy Hassell.

ad