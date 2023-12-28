Rachel Smith: 5 Things to Know About the Former Miss USA Hosting New Year’s Eve Special on CBS

Rachel Smith, 38, is bidding farewell to 2023 with a bang! The TV personality is currently set to co-host the New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash alongside Elle King on December 31, 2023, and will ring in the New Year with lots of fun on CBS. Rachel took to Instagram in November to announce that she would be co-hosting alongside the singer come NYE.

“Every great party needs a great host and this one has two! Don’t miss @elleking and @rachelsmithtv on New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash Sunday, December 31 starting at 8pm ET/8pm PT on CBS! #CBSNashvilleNYE,” the post’s caption read at the time. Others set to make appearances during the TV special include Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Lainey Wilson. Ahead of the celebrations, below are five things to know about Rachel!

Rachel Smith Was Previously a Miss USA Winner

The now 38-year-old was previously the Miss USA titleholder in 2007 and later appeared on the reality show, Pageant Place, which documented her experience as a pageant winner. Rachel appeared on the show alongside former Miss Universe Riyo Mori and former Miss Teen USA Katie Blair. At the time, Rachel talked about her pageant experience during an appearance on The Bone Show. “It’s based on the fact that the three of us live together and at the end of the day, we’re just normal girls,” she said of the reality show at the time.

Rachel Smith Is Now A TV Correspondent

Many years later, in 2019, Rachel joined Entertainment Tonight as a correspondent. Most recently, in October 2023, she was named the host of Entertainment Tonight Weekend. “I’ve always loved telling Hollywood’s stories and I’m beyond thrilled to continue to do that with y’all two more days a week,” she gushed to the outlet at the time. “There’s nothing better than juicy celebrity news to get everyone talking, and I can’t wait for ET Weekend to dig into every detail for fans across the world.”

Rachel Has Been to The Met Gala

Not only is she a host for the outlet, but Rachel has also interviewed many A-listers including Sarah Jessica Parker, Robert De Niro, Jerry Seinfeld, and many others. Rachel is also in attendance at many high-profile event due to her job, which has included attending the prestigious Met Gala on several occasions. She even interviewed Rihanna while the pop star graced the red carpet at the 2023 gala in May.

She Is a Big Rihanna Fan

Speaking of the “Diamonds” hitmaker, Rachel is a proud RiRi fan! The journalist often shares videos and photos from her moments with Rihanna via social media. Most recently, for Halloween 2023, Rachel dressed up as a pregnant RiRi and rocked the Fenty Beauty’s Super Bowl 2023 outfit at Heidi Klum‘s party in New York City.

Earlier, in February 2022, Rachel celebrated Rihanna’s birthday with an Instagram tribute of their interviews together. “Some favorite moments with my bestie @badgalriri on her born day. Happy birthday, Ri! We ALL sure do love you, girl! Now, really, what about that album???” she joked in the clip’s caption.

She Is A Married Woman

Aside from her impressive career, Rachel is also a devoted wife to her husband, Mike Weed, who she married in November 2021. Rachel and her hubby recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary last month and she commemorated the moment with a tribute post online. “Two years and many more to come together, Mike Weed! You are without a doubt my greatest blessing,” she penned in the photo’s caption. “I will forever steal kisses in a corner with you. ‘Forevermore I’ll be yours, and you’ll be mine…’ Love you more than words can describe, hubs. Happy anniversary!”