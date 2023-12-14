Ryan Seacrest Is Ready to Rock at the Biggest Party of the Year in the First New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Promo

Say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024! Ryan Seacrest is ringing in the new year with Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024. Hollywood Life is exclusively debuting the first promo and key art for the annual event.

Ryan is leading the way into 2024 as he hosts Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest for the 19th year. He’ll be joined by co-host Rita Ora live from Times Square in New York City.

Jeannie Mai will be leading the Hollywood festivities. TV presenter and Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres will co-host the New Year celebration from the Atlantic Time zone from Puerto Rico.

The night will be filled with epic performances from Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, and Thirty Seconds to Mars. Post Malone is the latest artist to join the line-up. He’ll perform at the brand-new Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas.

Ivy Queen will perform from the balmy Caribbean on the island of Puerto Rico. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 will include the first-ever performance in South Korea featuring K-Pop group NewJeans. Additional performers will be announced leading up to the big night.

In November 2023, ABC announced that the network extended its agreement for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for 5 more years. Ryan will be hosting ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration through January 1, 2029. It can’t feel like New Year’s Eve without Ryan!

Ryan has already been practicing for the big night right in Times Square. “The tradition continues… really thankful to be able to continue hosting @rockineve, I’m already getting excited to ring in the new year with all of you!” he wrote on Instagram in November.

The New Year’s Eve festivities will get underway on December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Ryan and his merry band of co-hosts will usher us into the new year in style.