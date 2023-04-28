Post Malone’s Weight Loss Journey: What He’s Said About Drug Use, ‘Dad Life,’ & More

Post Malone (b. Austin Post) is a rapper, singer, and rocker.

In 2023, fans grew concerned after Post appeared thin on stage.

Post assured fans the weight loss was cutting out drugs and soda.

“Has anyone else noticed [Post Malone] has lost an insane amount of weight in such little time?” asked one Reddit user in February 2023. At the time, Post, 27, was looking slimmer than usual. While Post (born Austin Post) was never a heavy-set rapper, he did appear to drop some major weight in 2023. In a video he uploaded in April, when he opened up his customed designed Raising Cane’s restaurant in Utah, Post seemed to rock a pair of slim-legged jeans, and his t-shirt just draped his frame. In the “Chemical” music video, Post looked fly in his all-denim outfit that flattered his new fit figure.

However, the sudden shrinking of Post’s waistline drew some concern from fans, especially since his age put him at risk of joining “The 27 Club,” the list of musicians who died at age 27 (a few of which Post has tattooed on his body). However, amid all the online speculation over Post’s weight, his father, Richard Post, chimed in on one of the videos about his son’s weight. “Healthiest he’s been in years,” said Richard, “[both] Mentally and physically.”

Post would later explain in April 2023 that the weight loss was due to him changing his diet, cutting back on drugs, and taking care of himself. “Dad Life kicked in,” he commented, referring to the daughter he and his still-unnamed fiancé welcomed in June 2022. As Post continues his weight-loss journey, let’s take a look back at how the “Circles” rapper got his life straight.

How Much Weight Did Post Malone Lose?

It’s unclear how much weight Post Malone lost since – as of April 2023 – he hasn’t divulged the exact numbers. But fans have noticed that he’s slimmed down considerably. In February 2023, TMZ reported that Post had previously gained weight for a movie role, but since the project was over, he was focused more on losing and keeping the weight off.

The weight loss might also be part of Post taking care of his mental health. “I’m an ugly-ass motherfucker,” Post told GQ in a March 2020 feature about his multiple tattoos. Post said that his desire to cover himself in ink “come(s) from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look. So, I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.”

How Did Post Malone Lose Weight?

Following the online discussion of his weight loss in 2023, Post clarified how he could shed so many pounds. “I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs,” Post wrote on Apr. 27 while on tour in Europe. “I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and, I’d suppose, [my] performance on stage. I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess ‘dad life’ kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel.”

Post said that he’s completing going sober, saying that “next up is smokes and brews,” but he’s going to take his time (I like to consider myself a patient man”)

TMZ reported that Post has been “adhering to a strict diet” and exercise regimen. His touring schedule may have also contributed to his weight loss. As of Spring 2023, Post was wrapping up a world tour, and while, normally, the constant irregularity of travel and disrupted schedules has an adverse effect on a performer’s health, TMZ reports that Post’s 90-minute sets are helping him stay fit.

How Does Post Malone Feel About His Weight Loss?

Post seems to be in a better spot than ever. “My brain is in a super dope place,” he wrote in April 2023, after the online concern about his weight, “and I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time. If you’re having a hard time or need some love, I can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep f*cking crushing it.”

You too, Posty. You too.