Post Malone’s Future Wife: Everything To Know About His Secret Fiancée

Post Malone is a Grammy-nominated singer known for his hits “Congratulations,” “Better Now,” and more.

He welcomed a daughter with his fiancée (whose identity remains private) in May 2022 but did not confirm her arrival until one month later.

The singer revealed the details of his 2022 engagement during a new podcast interview on Aug. 1, 2023.

Post Malone has had an incredible run recently in both his professional life and personal one! The Grammy-nominated musician released his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, in June 2022, and it included the chart-busting hits “I Like You (A Happier Song)” featuring Doja Cat and “One Right Now” with The Weeknd. One month later, he happily revealed he welcomed a baby with his longtime girlfriend, whom he referred to as his “fiancée” at the time! Keep reading to find out more about the mystery lady in Post’s life!

Post Malone’s Fans Call His Fiancée ‘Jamie’

As of this writing, Post, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, has yet to publicly identify the lady in his life. However, being a global superstar with a legion of fans, Post was sure to have some of them digging for the 411. Although they might have had a tough time, as not much is floating around about Post’s woman, as she has reportedly deactivated her Instagram account. What we do know is that his groupies have landed on calling the mystery woman “Jamie.”

Post Malone Was First Spotted With His Fiancée In 2020

The couple initially had fans in a frenzy when they were fist photographed together at an airport back in October 2022, as seen in this Instagram. From then on, the couple had a few other public sightings, like one in West Hollywood during a shopping spree. The pair looked like they were having a blast getting in some retail therapy, as Post was all smiles, as seen in photos here on Twitter.

Jamie Was Post’s ‘Plus One’ At His Cousin’s Wedding

In August 2021, the “Sunflower” singer and Jamie attended his cousin’s wedding in New York, according to this Instagram. Post was rocking a shirt and tie as he had his arm around Jamie, who wore a simple black dress. The pair were also snapped at a and at Magic: The Gathering Cards event in Phoenix in October of 2021, where they had a blast with a big group of friends, as seen here.

Post Malon Welcomed A Daughter With His Fiancée In 2022

In June 2022, Post casually revealed to Howard Stern on the shock jock’s show that he is the proud father of a baby girl. “I woke up at 2:30 in the afternoon. I went and I kissed my baby girl,” he said during the interview. Howard quickly asked him to expand, saying “Baby girl — are you referring to your girlfriend? Or, you have a baby?” The rapper answered, “No, that’s my daughter.” The confused radio star asked, “That’s been on the QT [quiet] though? We didn’t know you had a daughter, right?” to which the rapper quipped, “Yeah, I want her to make her own decisions. That’s it.”

Post Malone Got Engaged In Las Vegas

During the interview with Howard, Post also confirmed that he’s engaged to his baby mama. “She’s my fiancée,” he explained. No other news of their upcoming nuptials, such as date, location etc., have been announced. Before proposing to Jamie, Post was previously linked to Korean visual artist/singer MLMA (“Me Love Me A lot”) for a brief period in 2020. He also dated Ashlen Diaz for three years before they split in November of 2018.

Most recently, Post opened up to Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast on Aug. 1, 2023. In the candid interview, he revealed that he proposed to his fiancée in Las Vegas the year prior. “We’re not married – it was just a proposal,” the 28-year-old explained. “I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?’ I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said ‘no.’ She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow’ and I was like, ‘Alright.’ And then I did and I was sober and it was nice.”

He went on to gush over his leading lady and called her the “best” mother. “I could tell… her heart is so massive,” he said of knowing his fiancée was “the one” prior to the engagement. “I’ve always wanted kids and a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama. And she’s like, No. 1 mom in the f****** universe.”