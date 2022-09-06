Trace Adkins has been a country music star for over two decades. The “You’re Gonna Miss This” singer became a sensation in the country world after dropping his debut album Dreamin’ Out Loud in 1996. Since then, Trace, 60, gone on to four Grammy nominations, as well wins at the CMT Awards and the ACMs. He’s also released 16 albums since his debut, and he’s even dabbled acting, appearing in TV shows and movies, like The Lincoln Lawyer.

More About trace adkins Trace Adkins’s Wife: Meet Victoria Pratt, Plus Everything To Know About His Previous Marriages

One of Trace’s hit songs was “Ladies Love Country Boys,” and that certainly seems true, seeing as the singer has been married four times. He most recently tied the knot with his wife Victoria Pratt in October 2019, but he had two marriages prior to saying “I Do” to the actress. Find out more about Victoria and his past wives here!

Victoria Pratt

Trace and Victoria, 51, said “I Do” in an intimate ceremony in October 2019. The singer shared a photo of the beautiful wedding in New Orleans to his Instagram. It appeared that fellow country star Blake Shelton married the two. Victoria is also an actress who has appeared in a number of different TV series, most notably Mutant X, per IMDb. Given both of their acting backgrounds, it should be no surprise that they reportedly met while working on the 2014 film The Virginian, per People.

With the release of his most recent album The Way I Wanna Go, Trace called his wife his “muse,” and shared how she inspired him in a 2021 interview with People. “She rejuvenated me and inspired me to take whatever time I have left and make the most of it…and then just make the best music that I can make,” he explained.

Barbara Lewis

Long before Trace met Victoria, his first wife was Barbara Lewis. The singer married Barbara in 1982. The couple were reportedly high school sweethearts, and he tied the knot with her after leaving Louisiana Tech University, where he played football, until he suffered a knee injury, per Wide Open Country. Even though the couple’s relationship didn’t work out, the singer shares his two older daughters Tara, 39, and Sarah, 37, with his ex.

Julie Curtis

Trace’s second wife Julie Curtis was also before his widespread fame. The pair were married from 1991 to 1994. While not much is known about the singer’s second wife, one story about his ex-wife has been well-documented. Julie allegedly shot the singer during an argument one night, he claimed in a 1997 interview with People. The pair had gotten into an argument about him drinking, and it led to shoving, before the singer’s ex-wife grabbed the gun. Trace said that he’d tried to “scare it out of her hand,” and he threatened before she shot him. “[The bullet] went through both my lungs and both ventricles of my heart,” he told the outlet. Following the shooting, he didn’t press charges, and police ruled it an accident. The couple subsequently divorced.

Rhonda Forlaw

Trace’s longest-lasting marriage was to his third wife Rhonda Forlaw. She has long been a staple of the country music industry. Early in her career, she worked for Arista Records and got to collaborate with icons like the supergroup The Highwaymen, which consisted of Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, and Waylon Jennings, and she was an early help to Trace as he began his country music stardom, according to her bio. She began her own management company in 2019 called Rhonda and Company, which represents the artists Lia Knapp, Joedi Silvers, and her daughter Brianna Adkins.

Rhonda and Trace tied the knot in 1997, and they had three daughters. Besides Brianna, 21, they also share Mackenzie, 24, and Trinity, 18. While it’s not clear if Mackenzie and Trinity have movie or music aspirations like their parents, Brianna is a signed model to AMAX, per her bio. Unfortunately, Trace and Rhonda split up in 2015, but they appear to still be on good terms, as Rhonda still has her last name listed as Adkins on her Instagram.