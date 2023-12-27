Is Morgan Wallen Married? All About His Dating History

Morgan Wallen has dominated country music in recent years and continues to break records in the industry. The 30-year-old is also an awards darling and recently headed into the 2023 CMA Awards on November 8 with four nominations, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year.

Now, his fans will be able to catch him during the New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash special on CBS on December 31, 2023. Morgan is scheduled to perform to ring in the New Year along with other performers including Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Lainey Wilson. But one thing that Morgan is still figuring out is his romantic relationships. Here’s everything you need to know about the “Whiskey Glasses” singer’s love life.

Is Morgan Wallen Married?

No, Morgan Wallen is not married. However, he did come close to walking down the aisle when he was engaged to KT Smith. The former couple reportedly met on Snapchat years ago and were engaged within months. They broke off their engagement but stayed together until late 2019.

Why Did Morgan Wallen and KT Smith Call Off Their Engagement?

KT opened up about her split from Morgan on her blog The Backstory in 2021. “That third year was rocky,” she wrote. “The kind of toxic, trauma bond you hear about on TikTok. We were off and on the third year, still talking 24/7 and seeing each other every time he was in town and I would still go on the road with him. But being thrown into the spotlight at such a young age is obviously going to come with some bad decisions. He wasn’t the most faithful.”

Before they broke up for good, KT got pregnant with their son Indigo Wilder, who was born on July 10, 2020. Morgan told PEOPLE that he’s “thankful” he co-parents his son “with someone I care about.” He added, “We’re doing our best to figure it out, just trying to do the best we can with the situation. I mean, many people have been in this situation before — having a kid with someone you’re not with — but knowing that doesn’t make it any easier.”

Who Else Has Morgan Wallen Dated?

Morgan was in a brief relationship with influencer Paige Lorenze. They made their relationship IG official in February of 2022, but they broke up several weeks later. Paige previously dated Armie Hammer.

In the fall of 2022, Morgan was linked to fellow country star Megan Moroney after she wore the same shirt as Morgan for the art of her single “Tennessee Orange.” When asked in November 2022 on an episode of Sirius XM’s The Highway, Megan fessed up that it was Morgan’s shirt. “I mean, it is his shirt she said, adding, “But it’s just a shirt.” when asked if she had a boyfriend, she simply responded, “That’s a great question.”