How to Watch ‘Scamanda’: Where to Stream the Amanda Riley Show

Scamanda is the latest disturbing docuseries to alternately fascinate and repulse viewers at the same time. Below, find out what the buzz is about and where you can watch the new show.

What is ‘Scamanda’ About?

Based on last year’s breakout podcast of the same name, Scamanda follows the bizarre story of Amanda C. Riley, loving mother, devoted wife, and alleged cancer scammer. According to Us Weekly, the beloved mom and Bay area, California community member pulled off a cancer hoax that had people believing she was dying of cancer and suffering along the way. She gleaned money, attention, and gifts during the grueling fake stage three cancer battle.

Amanda’s blog, which documented the supposed cancer journey, ultimately became her undoing — after receiving an anonymous tip, investigative producer Nancy Moscatiello looked into inconsistencies in her narrative and brought authorities along for the investigation. Scamanda follows the story all the way to Riley’s conviction on wire fraud in 2021 and her current five-year prison sentence.

But how did she pull it off? Apparently, not questioning the illness was the point. “We don’t question people that have cancer and nor should we,” Charlie Webster, creator of the Scamanda podcast, said in a January 2025 interview with Us Weekly. “She showed a miracle. She got cancer, but she was surviving. She’d collapse in church, wet herself in church, had an ambulance take her in church. She stood on stage and offered people hope, which all of us in life need sometimes.”

“This was a woman in their community that was suffering that had two children,” Charlie continued. “People rallied around to support her, and she was utterly convincing. Everything’s in hindsight. How would you have questioned that? You know you’d be the meanie, the horrible critical person in the back of the room.”

How Many Episodes Are in the ‘Scamanda’ Show?

The Scamanda docuseries has four episodes, broken down into “stages,” sardonically mirroring the stages of cancer. Stage 1: Who’s Afraid of Amanda Riley? Stage 2: All About Amanda, Stage 3: The Wheels of Justice,” and Stage 4: Catch Me if You Cancer.

Where to Watch the ‘Scamanda’ Doc

You can watch the Scamanda television docuseries on ABC. The premiere episode aired on Thursday, January 30, at 9 p.m. ET, and you can catch episodes the next day on Hulu.