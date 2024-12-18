Where to Watch the Real Madrid vs. Pachuca in FIFA Intercontinental Cup

Image Credit: FIFA via Getty Images

Real Madrid has secured another major title by defeating Mexican team Pachuca in the finals of the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. Unlike their usual rivalry with Barcelona, Real Madrid faced Pachuca to compete for this prestigious trophy.

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup allows champions from six confederations to compete globally each year. FIFA describes the tournament as follows: “The FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ gives the champions of all six confederations the chance to compete on the global stage on an annual basis.The tournament has an exciting new format, with teams competing for annual confederation-based titles and trophies. The quest for silverware will start right from the opening phase, when teams play for the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup.”

When Was the Match Between Real Madrid and Pachuca?

The final between Real Madrid and Pachuca took place on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Where Could Fans Watch the Real Madrid vs. Pachuca Game?

Although the match has concluded, it was broadcast live on beIN Sports for cable viewers.

Was Streaming Available?

For those who preferred streaming, the match was available on platforms like Fubo and FIFA+.

Who Won the Real Madrid vs. Pachuca Game ?

Real Madrid dominated the game, defeating Pachuca 3-0, per ESPN. Goals were scored by their star players Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, and Vinícius Júnior. According to ESPN, this victory marked a significant milestone for Real Madrid’s coach, Carlo Ancelotti. With this win, Ancelotti became the most decorated coach in the club’s history, securing his 15th trophy. Per the outlet, the 65-year-old coach shared his thoughts after the match, saying: “I’m very happy … It’s a success.” Carlo continued,”We took control little by little, and ended the game well. We have those differences of quality always, but we also have to show the right attitude. Today, in the end, I liked that. In the end, up front, we made the difference … In attack we did well. We have a lot of quality, Kylian [Mbappé] played a good game, and Rodrygo scored. We’re happy.”