How to Watch the ‘Reagan’ Movie: Stream Dennis Quaid’s 2024 Film

Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid as the 40th president of the United States, premiered in late August 2024. The film offers a dramatized look at Ronald Reagan’s life and legacy, exploring both his public persona and private struggles.

With mixed reviews from critics but a strong fan following, the film captures the complexities of his journey from Hollywood to the White House. Read on to learn more about the movie and how you can watch it at home.

What Is Reagan About?

The official synopsis of Reagan reads, “From dusty small-town roots to the glitter of Hollywood, and then on to commanding the world stage, Reagan is a cinematic journey of overcoming the odds. Told through the voice of Viktor Petrovich (Jon Voight), a former KGB agent whose life becomes linked with Reagan’s when the Soviets first took notice of him as a Hollywood actor, this film offers a perspective as unique as it is captivating.”

The film highlights pivotal moments from Reagan’s early years, his Hollywood career, and his rise to political power. It explores both his personal life and public image, showing how his background shaped his path to becoming the 40th president of the United States.

Who’s in the Cast?

Dennis Quaid as Ronald Reagan – He plays the title role of the 40th president of the United States.

as – He plays the title role of the 40th president of the United States. Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan – She portrays Reagan’s wife, the First Lady.

as – She portrays Reagan’s wife, the First Lady. Mena Suvari as Jane Wyman – She plays Reagan’s first wife

as – She plays Reagan’s first wife Jon Voight as Viktor Petrovich – Voight plays the Soviet engineer responsible for the construction of the Chernobyl nuclear plant

as – Voight plays the Soviet engineer responsible for the construction of the Chernobyl nuclear plant David Henrie as Young Ronald Reagan – Henrie portrays Reagan in his younger years, focusing on his early life and career.

as – Henrie portrays Reagan in his younger years, focusing on his early life and career. Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner – He plays the Hollywood mogul, a pivotal figure in Reagan’s early career.

as – He plays the Hollywood mogul, a pivotal figure in Reagan’s early career. Scott Stapp as Frank Sinatra – He plays the popular American singer and close friend to Ronald Reagan.

as – He plays the popular American singer and close friend to Ronald Reagan. Nick Searcy as James Baker – He plays Reagan’s right-hand-man and Secretary of State.

Where Can You Watch Reagan?

While the film isn’t available for streaming subscriptions, it can be rented on digital platforms such as Apple TV and Vudu for $19.99. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) rentals typically cost around $5 less, so viewers can expect to rent Reagan for approximately $14.99 for a 48-hour viewing period.

Lionsgate, which distributed the film for ShowBiz Direct, announced in early October that Reagan would be available for PVOD starting Tuesday, October 15.

How Are People Reacting to the Reagan Movie?

When Reagan was first released, Rotten Tomatoes critics gave it a lower rating. The site’s Critics Consensus stated, “While Reagan the movie undoubtedly admires Reagan the man, its cloying and glossy rendering of history flattens the 40th U.S. president into a caricature.”

However, after Donald Trump was elected president, the film experienced a surge in popularity. The movie, which stars the actor who had publicly endorsed Trump at a rally in Coachella, California on October 13, calling him his “favorite president of the 20th century,” quickly rose to the top of home sales charts.

Released on Blu-ray on November 19, Reagan is now topping Amazon’s Best Sellers in Blu-ray charts.