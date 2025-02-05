How to Watch ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: When it Will Start Streaming

Jurassic Park has become one of Hollywood’s longest-running, and most beloved, popcorn movie franchises. Beginning with Steven Spielberg‘s Jurassic Park in 1993, the mega dinosaur themed movies have spanned across seven nail-biting installments, culminating in the latest — Jurassic World Rebirth. It’s been so popular, in fact, that a Jurassic World — The Ride attraction now exists at Universal Studios Hollywood, giving fans a chance to plunge into the violent and exhilarating world of dinosaurs.

It’s no accident that one of Spielberg’s greatest successes arose out of the concept of dinosaurs making a return to earth. “Look, I’d wanted to make a dinosaur picture all my life because I was a huge fan of Ray Harryhausen,” the famed director once said, according to a DGA interview, referencing the famed animator of monsters.

Below, find out how to watch Jurassic World Rebirth, and when it will be streaming.

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Release Date

Jurassic World Rebirth will hit theaters this summer, on July 2, 2025.

Watch the ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Trailer

The trailer which dropped early on Wednesday, February 5, offers a tantalizing glimpse into the next chapter of Jurassic World. In the intense clips, covert ops expert Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johannson) attempts to procure genetic material from dinosaurs, as only a dwindling amount remain on earth. Three of them — “the largest on the planet” — may hold the ingredient for a lifesaving “medical breakthrough” that will alter the course of medicine.

Amid her efforts, Zora finds herself trapped on an island that holds quite a secret. “This island was the research facility for the original Jurassic Park,” marvels a breathless Johannson in an epic clip. Mahershala Ali, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Rupert Friend also star in the film.

When is ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Streaming?

According to The Wrap, Jurassic World Rebirth is a theatrical exclusive, meaning it won’t be available to stream for weeks to a month following its theatrical release in July. However, you’re likely to see it eventually hit Peacock, since the movie is a Universal Pictures production.