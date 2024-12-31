How to Watch ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Image Credit: Courtesy of Dick Clark Productions

The day has finally arrived—2024 is coming to a close, and many are gearing up for celebrations. Whether it’s sharing a New Year’s kiss with your partner, eating 12 grapes for good luck, performing traditional superstitions, or tuning in to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“The countdown to 2025 is in full swing! Don’t miss one second of the #RockinEve party TONIGHT,” the Rockin’ Eve Instagram account shared in a collaborative post with host Ryan Seacrest.

The 50-year-old TV personality has been hosting the iconic show since 2005. In an interview with Variety, Ryan reflected on his favorite moments from his 20 years as host of the December 31 broadcast. “It’s hard to pick a favorite,” he said. “There’s a favorite each year, but I can’t remember all the years. I guess my favorite was my first year co-hosting solo after Dick passed the baton to me because I felt incredible, incredible pressure. I could not enjoy it because I felt so much stress. But looking back, I’m glad that it went the way it did, and I’m still here.”

During his interview, he recalled moments from his time working, including when he gave his coat to someone who was cold. The coat contained all his communication equipment for the booth, which made him realize how much he enjoys living in the moment and occasionally forgetting that this is his actual job.

As 2025 approaches, find out how to watch the ball drop and other ways people are celebrating below.

Where to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Cable

The annual New Year’s Eve show will air on ABC.

How to Stream Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

In addition to airing on cable, the show will be available to stream on Hulu—but only starting the following day, New Year’s Day, January 1, 2025.

What Time Does Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Begin?

Ryan, alongside co-host Rita Ora, will begin hosting on December 31, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET.