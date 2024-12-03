How to Watch ‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2024: Where to Stream the Special

Image Credit: Disney/ Connie Chornuk

It’s not Christmas without some country music! The CMA Country Christmas special is back to celebrate its 15th anniversary in 2024. On Monday, December 2, 2024, the official CMA Instagram account shared:“Ready to get in the holly, jolly spirit ?! Join us for festive holiday performances from some of your favorite artists! Gather your friends and family and watch #CMAchristmas.”

This year’s lineup includes performances from for King & Country, Amy Grant, Cody Johnson, Carín León, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Brittney Spencer, CeCe Winans, and Trisha Yearwood. Audiences can expect festive music, surprises, and plenty of holiday cheer. What better way to welcome the holidays now that they have finally arrived? Planning to tune in? Here’s everything you need to know about the show, including how to watch, who’s hosting, and the exciting performances lined up for this year’s CMA Country Christmas.

When is the CMA Country Christmas?

The CMA Country Christmas will air on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT). As always, the event is set in Nashville, Tennessee, the heart of country music.

This year’s holiday special follows the CMA Awards, which took place on November 20, 2024. Stars like Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton were among the night’s big winners.

How to Watch the CMA Country Christmas?

You can watch the CMA Country Christmas live on ABC. For those who miss it, the show will be available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+ starting the next day.

Who is Hosting the CMA Country Christmas?

The 2024 holiday special will be hosted by Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood. To mark the occasion, which coincides with Giving Tuesday, the CMA shared a heartfelt message on Instagram: “It’s Giving Tuesday, and we have a special message form the hosts of CMA Country Christmas, Trisha Yearwood & Amy Grant ! They’re inviting you to join us in supporting music educations for students across the country. Your generosity helps us continue to create opportunities for the next generation of artists, musicians, and songwriters.”