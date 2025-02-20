How to Watch ‘Big Time Rush’ Now: Is it Streaming?

Image Credit: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Oh, oh, oh-oh, oh! Big Time Rush, the boy band that formed in 2009, quickly became a fan favorite with hit songs like “Boyfriend,” “Worldwide,” “Big Time Rush,” and more. While the group is known for their music, they also acted in their own popular Nickelodeon sitcom, Big Time Rush, which became a beloved show for many fans.

Although it’s been over a decade since their careers took off, Kendall Schmidt shared with E! News in 2023, E! News in 2023, “For the band, we have big dreams with music.” He added, “We’re constantly putting out great stuff and reaching goals that we’ve set. But I think we always want to continue to achieve more with that. There’s just a lot of music and a lot of creativity there.”

Learn more about how to watch the show and what the band is up to below.

Big Time Rush Cast

Alongside Kendall, the band is made up of Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega, and James Maslow. All four boys starred on the show, which also featured Ciara Bravo, Stephen Kramer Glickman, Katelyn Tarver, Tanya Chisholm, and more in supporting roles.

How to Stream Big Time Rush

The show is available to stream on Roku, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Prime Video. Some platforms may require a subscription, while others may require payment to rent or buy episodes.

Is Big Time Rush Going on Tour?

Yes! The boy band announced they’re heading back on tour together. In an Instagram post, they shared, “Brace yourselves for an unforgettable experience! We are so excited to finally be able to announce that we’ll be performing EVRY SONG from EVERY EPISODE – live on stage!”

Katelyn and Stephen Kramer, who played key roles on the show, will also join them.

The U.S. tour will take place from July to August, stopping in cities like Houston, Los Angeles, and Nashville. U.K. and European fans can catch them from November through December.