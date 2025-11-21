How to Watch the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Cable & Streaming Options

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is fast approaching — airing live from New York City on Thursday, November 27. Hosting this year’s broadcast will be TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, who will once again guide viewers through the floats, balloons and performances.

Whether you’re watching live on TV or streaming from your couch, here’s everything you need to know about how to tune in to the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

What Time Does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Start?

The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 27. This start time is now the parade’s standard, following NBC’s shift from the long-used 9 a.m. slot. The parade typically runs for about three hours, taking viewers from Central Park West through Midtown Manhattan before wrapping up in front of Macy’s Herald Square.

How to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live on TV?

You can watch the 2025 parade live on NBC, which has been the parade’s official broadcast home for decades. NBC’s coverage begins exactly at 8:30 a.m. ET and is hosted by TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb (who left TODAY earlier this year but is still returning as a parade host), and Al Roker.

Can I Stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live?

Yes — the parade will stream live on Peacock at the same 8:30 a.m. ET start time. Peacock is also offering an enhanced multiview option for Premium subscribers, letting viewers watch several parade feeds at once, including balloon coverage, performances, and crowd views.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is the perfect moment for Multiview, allowing fans to catch never-before-seen viewpoints along the parade route, alongside the iconic floats and live performances,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, NBCUniversal Media Group. “Finding ways to enhance how our audiences enjoy our beloved programming and deliver unique viewing experiences and features is central to how we continue to raise the bar for live streaming on Peacock.”

Cord-cutters can also stream NBC’s broadcast through live-TV streaming platforms that carry local NBC stations, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling Blue (in select markets), and Fubo.