Where’s My Refund 2025? How to Track Your IRS Taxes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Get those documents ready because tax season is coming up. We all know that you have to file and patiently wait for your refund, but did you know that you can actually track the status of your refund, just like you track your packages? Learn more about how to do so below.

When Are 2025 Tax Returns Due?

Taxes are due on April 15, 2025, so you still have time to go to your local H&R block. In order to get ready before the deadline, start gathering W-2s and 1099s now.

Where’s My 2025 Refund?

You can track your refund using the IRS’s official website and you simply need to enter your social security number, tax year, filing status, and refund amount. The website is updated overnight, daily. The official IRS website states: “It may take 5 days for it to show in your bank account or several weeks for your check to arrive in the mail.” If the IRS requires additional info, they will send a letter informing you of the tax refund delay.

How Long Does It Take the Government to Send Me My Return?

When you get your tax return also depends on how you filed. If you file electronically, you can look forward to getting your tax return in less than 3 weeks, however, if it’s sent through the mail, you can expect to get your return within 6 to 8 weeks, per USA TODAY.

Where Does Our Tax Money Go?

Tax dollars go towards America’s social security, Medicare, defense and health programs and more. Programs such as food stamps and disability services are included. Also, the government uses the funds to pay off its owed interest from its national debt.

For example, in 2018, this was the financial breakdown use of tax dollars: “Social Security: $987.8 billion or 23.4% of total federal spending; National defense: $631.2 billion or 15% of total spending; Medicare: $588.7 billion or 14% of total spending; Health: $551.2 billion or 13.1% of total spending; Social safety net programs: $495.3 billion or 11.8% of total spending; and Interest on debt: $325 billion or 7.7% of total spending,” per USA TODAY.