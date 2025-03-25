How to Delete 23AndMe Data: What to Do Amid the Bankruptcy

Image Credit: Getty Images

23AndMe, the popular genetic testing company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, and now, users are wondering what to do about their data. Since many are being instructed to delete their genetic data, people are wondering how they can do that.

“Our users’ privacy and data are important considerations in any transaction, and we remain committed to our users’ privacy and to being transparent with our customers about how their data is managed,” the company said in a public statement. “Through this process, we will seek to find a partner who shares our commitment to customer data privacy.”

Below, learn more about 23AndMe’s bankruptcy filing and how to delete your stored genetic data with the company.

DNA testing firm 23andMe users are at risk after the company went bankrupt. If DNA data fell in the wrong hands, then ‘that is a big step toward becoming you in the eyes of someone else,’ said data protection expert Adam Levin https://t.co/Zrq747QCzp pic.twitter.com/2LiiPqNoH4 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 25, 2025

What Is 23AndMe?

23AndMe is a genetic testing company that offers detailed DNA analysis, including ancestry and insight on health and intelligence. Customers purchase a testing kit, which collects a saliva sample to send to the 23AndMe laboratory. The company then analyzes the DNA from the sample, then generates personalized digital reports for the customer.

How to Delete 23AndMe Data

23AndMe has not advised customers to delete their data, but several other outlets have. According to Wirecutter, all 23AndMe users should delete their genetic data from the platform as soon as possible. There is a chance that data is transferred to any other company if 23AndMe is acquired.

23AndMe indicated on its website, “If, at any time, you are no longer interested in participating in our Services, you may delete your 23andMe account directly within your Account Settings.”

The following are instructions on how to delete your 23AndMe data:

After logging into your 23AndMe account, go to “settings”

Scroll down to “23AndMe data”

Click “view” and look for the “delete data” option

Click “permanently delete data”

Why Did 23AndMe File for Bankruptcy?

23AndMe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after its 2023 data breach and amid lower demand for genetic testing, per Reuters.

Previously, hackers accessed and exposed 7 million customers’ data over a five-month period, which impacted 23AndMe’s reputation.