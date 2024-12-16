Zakir Hussain’s Age: How Old Was the Legendary Tabla Maestro?

Image Credit: Billboard via Getty Images

Zakir Hussain, the renowned Indian tabla player, composer, and percussionist, passed away on Sunday from complications related to a chronic lung disease, his family confirmed in a statement.

“His prolific work as a teacher, mentor, and educator has left an indelible mark on countless musicians,” his family said, adding that he had always hoped to inspire future generations of tabla players.

He was reportedly first admitted to a hospital in San Francisco, California. Multiple reports initially suggested that the 4-time Grammy winner had passed away early Sunday, but some of his family members later stated that he was still alive, urging the public to pray for his recovery as he remained in critical condition.

“He is still alive. Please, I request you to pray for him. I am in touch with the family,” Hussain’s sister, Khurshid Aulia, was quoted as saying in response to the initial reports claiming his death. She added that her brother was “very critical, but he is still breathing.”

Another person claiming to be Hussain’s nephew wrote on X to confirm that he was still alive and to request the removal of posts stating otherwise. “I am Zakir Hussain’s nephew, and he has not passed away. We ask for prayers for my uncle’s health. Can you please remove this misinformation? He is in serious condition, and we ask all his fans around the world to pray for his health,” he said.

Find out more about him below.

How Old Was Zakir Hussain?

Hussain was born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, India. He was 73 years old when he passed.

What Was Zakir Hussain’s Net Worth?

Hussain’s net worth is not definitively known, but multiple outlets report varying figures. Some estimate it to be around $1 million, while others, like TimesNowNews.com, suggest it could be as high as $10 million.

Hussain was a child prodigy, touring by the age of 12 and performing alongside India’s classical music legends in his teens. By 18, he had earned international acclaim for his captivating solo performances and went on to collaborate with musical icons like former Beatle George Harrison, jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Was Zakir Hussain Married?

Hussain was married to Antonia Minnecola, a Kathak dancer and teacher, who was also his manager.

Did Zakir Hussain Have Kids?

With his wife, Antonia, Zakir had two daughters: Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

Anisa graduated from UCLA and is a filmmaker, while Isabella is currently studying dance in Manhattan.