How Old Was Frank Fritz When He Died? The ‘American Pickers’ Star’s Death

With Frank Fritz’s passing, many remember him as the co-host of American Pickers. The reality star passed away in September 2024. His death was announced by his former co-star, Mike Wolfe, who shared on Instagram, “We’ve been on countless trips and shafted so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place.” While many wonder what caused his death, it comes nearly two years after he suffered a stroke in 2022.

Hollywood Life has gathered some information on the late reality star. Read on to learn more.

Who Was Frank Fritz?

Frank was born in Davenport, Iowa, and made his big debut in 2010 as part of the cast of the reality series American Pickers. He was part of the show from 2010 to 2021 when he left to focus on his health.

According to his IMDb page, he also appeared in one episode of American Dad! in 2017.

How Old Was Frank Fritz?

According to multiple outlets, Frank passed away at the age of 60.

In addition to Mike’s tribute to his late friend, Frank’s manager, Bill Stankey, also shared his condolences. In a statement to People, he said, “Frank Fritz was an exceptional human being. He loved life, he cared about people, he always had a kind word to say and he knew more about Americana and antiques than anyone I ever met.”

When Did Frank Fritz Die?

Frank passed away on Monday, September 30, 2024.

What Did Frank Fritz Die Of?

The TV star’s cause of death remains unclear. Despite this, Frank had previously faced several health issues. In an interview with The Sun in 2021, Frank revealed that he had undergone back surgery and was battling Crohn’s disease and alcohol abuse. He stated, “I’m just trying to get through life like everybody else and be as happy as I possibly can. Life is what you put into it. If you don’t put much into it you don’t get a lot out of it.”