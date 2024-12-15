Zakir Hussain’s Age: How Old Is the Legendary Tabla Maestro?

Image Credit: Billboard via Getty Images

Zakir Hussain, the renowned Indian tabla player, composer, percussionist, and more, has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco, California, due to serious heart-related ailments.

While multiple reports initially suggested that the 4-time Grammy winner had passed away, some of his family members have since confirmed that he is still alive. They have urged the public to pray for his recovery as he remains in critical condition.

“He is still alive. Please, I request you to pray for him. I am in touch with the family,” Hussain’s sister, Khurshid Aulia, was quoted as saying in response to multiple reports claiming his death. She added that her brother was “very critical, but he is still breathing.”

Another person claiming to be Hussain’s nephew wrote on X to confirm that he is still alive and to request the removal of posts stating otherwise. “I am Zakir Hussain’s nephew, and he has not passed away. We ask for prayers for my uncle’s health. Can you please remove this misinformation? He is in serious condition, and we ask all his fans around the world to pray for his health,” he said.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ministry, which initially posted about the artist’s death, later deleted its message on X. Despite the absence of an official statement from Hussain’s family, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and others posted tributes to the tabla maestro in response to the death reports.

How Old Is Zakir Hussain?

Hussain was born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, India. As of December 2024, he is 73 years old.

What Is Zakir Hussain’s Net Worth?

Hussain’s net worth is not definitively known, but multiple outlets report varying figures. Some estimate it to be around $1 million, while others, like TimesNowNews.com, suggest it could be as high as $10 million.

Is Zakir Hussain Married?

Hussain is married to Antonia Minnecola, a Kathak dancer and teacher, who was also his manager.

Does Zakir Hussain Have Kids?

With his wife, Antonia, Zakir has two daughters: Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

Anisa graduated from UCLA and is a filmmaker, while Isabella is currently studying dance in Manhattan.