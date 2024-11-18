How Much Money Did Mike Tyson Make to Fight Jake Paul?

Image Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul had everyone tuned in on Friday, November 15, 2024, as they faced off in the ring at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match, eagerly anticipated for months, drew significant attention, especially after being rescheduled due to Tyson’s health struggles. Tyson, 58, ultimately lost to Paul, 27, but shortly after the match, he shared his thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter: “This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.”

Reflecting on his experience, Tyson added, “to have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for.”

His decision to step into the ring again was reportedly driven by financial pressures, leading many to wonder about his earnings from the match.

What Is Mike Tyson’s Net Worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tyson’s net worth is $10 million. Throughout his career, Mike became a prominent figure in boxing, earning considerable sums for his skills in the sport.

What Is Jake Paul’s Net Worth in 2024?

Jake Paul’s net worth stands at an estimated $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has accumulated his wealth through his online presence, various brands, and high-profile fights such as this one.

How Much Did Tyson Get Paid for the 2024 Fight?

Reports indicate that Tyson earned $20 million for this high-profile fight, a significant payday for the former champion.

How Much Did Paul Get Paid for the Fight?

Jake Paul reportedly earned even more. He stated during a press conference that he was there “to make $40 million and knock out a legend.”