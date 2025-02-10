How Much Is a Super Bowl Ad? See Commercial Cost

Image Credit: Getty Images

Super Bowl commercials are arguably the second most important part of the annual event — aside from the actual game, of course. Each ad ranges from a few seconds to several minutes, and among the most memorable include Ben Affleck‘s Dunkin’ Donuts collaboration, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul‘s Breaking Bad-themed PopCorners commercial and Cindy Crawford‘s Pepsi promo. But playing a commercial during the year’s biggest game isn’t cheap. So, how much money does a Super Bowl ad cost to play?

Below, learn more about Super Bowl commercials, their prices and more.

How Much Does a Super Bowl Ad Cost?

Advertisers spend an average of $8 million for a 30-second promo, according to CBS News. The outlet reported that this is $1 million more than what it cost to run a 30-second ad during the 2024 Super Bowl.

What Are Celebrities Paid for Super Bowl Commercials?

You asked for more… so we delivered a full film. “DunKings 2: The Movie” is here 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fTOFVqJQi9 — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 9, 2025

Since ads tend to feature celebrities, the total price to cover the overhead is certainly expensive. According to CNN, Dunkin’ Donuts paid almost $10 million for Ben to star in his 2023 Super Bowl commercial. President of Dunkin’ Scott Murphy told Entrepreneur that running Ben’s ad got them 7 billion impressions, “and it kind of kickstarted the year.” During the 2024 Super Bowl, Dunkin’ dropped its “DunKings” commercial featuring Brad and several celebrity friends, including Matt Damon and Tom Brady. The spot also included Ben’s then-wife, Jennifer Lopez.

“The brand is just in the conversation,” he added. “It just really feels in the fabric of things now.”

Tim Curtis, a partner in the brand partnerships division at WME told CNN that a Super Bowl ad “can be as little as $25,000 for someone to do a cameo that’s not a megastar, but as high as $10 million.”

“It depends on the brand, and it depends on the stature of the celebrity,” he told the outlet in 2024. “The majority of bigger stars are usually in that $1 to $3 million range for Super Bowl, but there are exceptions that go out north of that. It’s rare for someone that you think of as a true movie star to be paid less than a million.”

How Much Was the Most Expensive Super Bowl Commercial?

The most expensive Super Bowl commercial so far was Amazon’s 2022 “Mind Reader” ad, which featured Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. The 90-second ad reportedly cost $26 million to produce, per CBS News.

How Many People Watch the Super Bowl?

The 2024 Super Bowl was the most watched in history with more than 120 million viewers tuning in, according to Forbes. It’s still too early to determine how many people watched the 2025 Super Bowl.

How Much Are Super Bowl Tickets?

The cheapest tickets to attend the 2025 Super Bowl was about $3,000, per Ticketmaster. but the average price this year was just over $8,000.