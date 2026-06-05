How Mel B Connects Zumba to Mental Health: It ‘Has Nothing to Do With Perfection’ (Exclusive)

Mel B knew how to spice up her life, and everyone else can too. The 51-year-old multi-hyphenate led SXSW London’s Zumba House on Tuesday, June 2, and opened up about the impact of Zumba on mental health, menopause, ADHD and physique during an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life. Instead of a stressful, grinding workout, Mel emphasized the fun of dance.

“We know we need to move to stay physically healthy, and yet so many people are still not active,” the Spice Girl-turned health advocate said. “Sometimes, it can be as simple as telling yourself you’ll get out of bed and walk to the shop. Other times, you want (and need) to push your body harder. Zumba classes help people get their steps in, sweat a lot, but also have a good time and laugh — because it’s okay to mess up the moves too. It’s just a good time!”

The “Wannabe” artist pulled double duty at the event by leading a Zumba class, then bravely discussing the importance of mental health, her journey as a survivor of abuse and her lifelong love for dance.

“First, I think mental health is so important, and movement is directly connected,” Mel explained to Hollywood Life. “There are many ways Zumba can benefit mental health. It releases brain chemicals like dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins at once which not many workouts can do. There’s also studies that show it helps with anxiety, and even slowing down of dementia.”

To those who doubt the connection between Zumba and the mind, Mel pointed out that the classes encourage a looser, more fun approach — a.k.a the less “perfection,” the better. Since she was diagnosed with ADHD, Mel unpacked how anyone else living with the condition “will feel safe” in this workout environment.

“When you’re in an environment like a Zumba class, that’s so welcoming and has nothing to do with perfection, you will feel safe,” the Leeds Beckett University honorary doctorate recipient pointed out. “And actually, for people with ADHD, the music and following along the steps keeps your mind sharp and focused.”

And as an outspoken advocate for menopause, a topic that was considered taboo in Hollywood, Mel shared a few tips on how other women can manage their own journey. Since every woman will eventually go through it, the Leeds, West Yorkshire, native advised everyone to “prioritize your wellness routine” with “sleep, movement and strength training.”