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How Mel B Connects Zumba to Mental Health: It ‘Has Nothing to Do With Perfection’ (Exclusive)

'When you’re in an environment like a Zumba class, that’s so welcoming and has nothing to do with perfection, you will feel safe,' Mel exclusively told Hollywood Life after she led a dance class at SXSW London.

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Reading Time: 2 minute
June 5, 2026 2:31PM EDT
How Mel B Connects Zumba to Mental Health: It 'Has Nothing to Do With Perfection' (Exclusive)
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Melanie BrownWomen's Aid and Skylon restaurant saw Mel B and Dame Julie Walters host fashion show and charity dinner celebrating International Women's Day, London, UK - 06 Mar 2019
It’s a family affair for Mel B as she shows her body confidence as she stars with daughter Phoenix and mum Andrea in a stunning campaign for Pour Moi swimwear and lingerie., The trio are the stars of the “Own Your Confidence” campaign, based on the belief that everybody deserves to feel confident no matter what shape, size or skin tone they may be., Scary Spice Mel and Pour Moi agreed to no airbrushing in all campaign imagery as she showcases her favourite confidence-boosting pieces., The UK-based company is also making a donation to Women’s Aid, a group of charities aiming to end domestic violence against women and children which has Mel and daughter Phoenix as patrons., The former Spice Girl said: “I love that Pour Moi’s philosophy is about feeling fabulous, feeling confident and celebrating women of all shapes, sizes and ages., “It’s about being real, not being edited and not taking ourselves too seriously., “I love that it was a collaborative experience – it was my idea to include my mum and my daughter at the shoot and we had so much fun!, “I love their lingerie and swimwear and how it makes me feel. It means a lot to me that Pour Moi are making a donation to Women’s Aid to support the campaign.”, Pour Moi CEO and founder Michael Thomson explained how supporting women is at the core of everything his company does., He said: “We believe that everybody should feel confident and empowered to be unapologetically themselves., “That’s why we couldn’t resist sharing this journey with Mel B., “Charismatic, confident and a true inspiration to many women, Mel B embodies everything our Own Your Confidence campaign stands for., “It was a no brainer to have her, and her family help us spread the feel your fabulous vibes!” , Mel’s favourite confidence-boosting Pour Moi pieces include include the Paradiso, Cali, and Casablanca swimwear lines, alongside Pour Moi’s Constance, Logo and India Eyelash lingerie sets and showstop
It’s a family affair for Mel B as she shows her body confidence as she stars with daughter Phoenix and mum Andrea in a stunning campaign for Pour Moi swimwear and lingerie., The trio are the stars of the “Own Your Confidence” campaign, based on the belief that everybody deserves to feel confident no matter what shape, size or skin tone they may be., Scary Spice Mel and Pour Moi agreed to no airbrushing in all campaign imagery as she showcases her favourite confidence-boosting pieces., The UK-based company is also making a donation to Women’s Aid, a group of charities aiming to end domestic violence against women and children which has Mel and daughter Phoenix as patrons., The former Spice Girl said: “I love that Pour Moi’s philosophy is about feeling fabulous, feeling confident and celebrating women of all shapes, sizes and ages., “It’s about being real, not being edited and not taking ourselves too seriously., “I love that it was a collaborative experience – it was my idea to include my mum and my daughter at the shoot and we had so much fun!, “I love their lingerie and swimwear and how it makes me feel. It means a lot to me that Pour Moi are making a donation to Women’s Aid to support the campaign.”, Pour Moi CEO and founder Michael Thomson explained how supporting women is at the core of everything his company does., He said: “We believe that everybody should feel confident and empowered to be unapologetically themselves., “That’s why we couldn’t resist sharing this journey with Mel B., “Charismatic, confident and a true inspiration to many women, Mel B embodies everything our Own Your Confidence campaign stands for., “It was a no brainer to have her, and her family help us spread the feel your fabulous vibes!” , Mel’s favourite confidence-boosting Pour Moi pieces include include the Paradiso, Cali, and Casablanca swimwear lines, alongside Pour Moi’s Constance, Logo and India Eyelash lingerie sets and showstop
Image Credit: Getty Images for ZUMBA

Mel B knew how to spice up her life, and everyone else can too. The 51-year-old multi-hyphenate led SXSW London’s Zumba House on Tuesday, June 2, and opened up about the impact of Zumba on mental health, menopause, ADHD and physique during an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life. Instead of a stressful, grinding workout, Mel emphasized the fun of dance. 

“We know we need to move to stay physically healthy, and yet so many people are still not active,” the Spice Girl-turned health advocate said. “Sometimes, it can be as simple as telling yourself you’ll get out of bed and walk to the shop. Other times, you want (and need) to push your body harder. Zumba classes help people get their steps in, sweat a lot, but also have a good time and laugh — because it’s okay to mess up the moves too. It’s just a good time!”

How Mel B Connects Zumba to Mental Health: It 'Has Nothing to Do With Perfection' (Exclusive)
(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for ZUMBA)

The “Wannabe” artist pulled double duty at the event by leading a Zumba class, then bravely discussing the importance of mental health, her journey as a survivor of abuse and her lifelong love for dance.

“First, I think mental health is so important, and movement is directly connected,” Mel explained to Hollywood Life. “There are many ways Zumba can benefit mental health. It releases brain chemicals like dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins at once which not many workouts can do. There’s also studies that show it helps with anxiety, and even slowing down of dementia.”

How Mel B Connects Zumba to Mental Health: It 'Has Nothing to Do With Perfection' (Exclusive)
(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for ZUMBA)

To those who doubt the connection between Zumba and the mind, Mel pointed out that the classes encourage a looser, more fun approach — a.k.a the less “perfection,” the better. Since she was diagnosed with ADHD, Mel unpacked how anyone else living with the condition “will feel safe” in this workout environment.

How Mel B Connects Zumba to Mental Health: It 'Has Nothing to Do With Perfection' (Exclusive)
(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for ZUMBA)

“When you’re in an environment like a Zumba class, that’s so welcoming and has nothing to do with perfection, you will feel safe,” the Leeds Beckett University honorary doctorate recipient pointed out. “And actually, for people with ADHD, the music and following along the steps keeps your mind sharp and focused.”

And as an outspoken advocate for menopause, a topic that was considered taboo in Hollywood, Mel shared a few tips on how other women can manage their own journey. Since every woman will eventually go through it, the Leeds, West Yorkshire, native advised everyone to “prioritize your wellness routine” with “sleep, movement and strength training.”  