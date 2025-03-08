‘Yellowjackets’: How Many Seasons of the Show Will There Be?

Image Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with

Yellowjackets is in its third season, which premiered in early 2025, and thanks to its success, fans are pining for a fourth season. But some are also wondering how many more seasons they can expect. After all, amid a rise in television series cancelations, viewers are hoping that Yellowjackets has a long future ahead. So, how many seasons will the show have?

Below, find out everything we know about Yellowjackets‘ future.

What Is Yellowjackets About?

Yellowjackets follows the story of a group of teenage girls whose plane crashed in the wilderness, and they must survive in the middle of nowhere. The series flashes back and forth between the teens and their future selves.

The show features a strong ensemble cast led by Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Liv Hewso and Courtney Eaton as a group of teenagers. The adult versions of their characters are played by Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell.

Where Can I Watch Yellowjackets?

Season 3 of Yellowjackets is currently available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime. Seasons 1 and 2 are on Paramount+, and season 1 is also on Netflix.

Is There a Season 4 of Yellowjackets?

At the time of publication, Showtime has not renewed Yellowjackets for a fourth season. However, considering the success that the series has had so far, it’s likely that fans can expect a season 4 in the future.

How Many Seasons of Yellowjackets Will There Be?

Co-creator Ashley Lyle has previously said that Yellowjackets was intended to air for five seasons. During a March 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ashley noted, “The original plan was about five seasons, and we feel like we’re still on track for that.”

Although she pointed out that “there’s always room for things,” Ashley emphasized that “we don’t really see this as being more than a five-season show. I think that there are shows that can go forever, but I think that when you’re telling such a deeply serialized story and it’s about these characters’ lives, you want to reach a satisfying conclusion and not just drag things out forever. This isn’t really one of those setup shows where it can go anywhere. So far, we’ve been really on track. Season 2 is largely what we always planned, but you do make a lot of discoveries along the way and so it’s always a little bit surprising.”