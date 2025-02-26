How Many Americans Are on Medicaid? See the Number of Enrollees

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Countless Americans want to learn more about Donald Trump‘s “America First” plan. Under his administration, several financial plans and actions have already swept through the government, including federal layoffs, in order to decrease spending. The president has vowed the public that this would be to their benefit. Now that a new resolution has been approved by House Republicans, questions surrounding Medicaid have arose.

Below, learn more about Medicaid and whether or not Americans can expect changes to the healthcare program.

Is Medicaid Being Cut?

Trump vowed that Medicaid would not be “touched” during a February 2025, interview with Fox News.

“Social Security won’t be touched, other than this fraud or something we’re going to find,” Trump claimed. “It’s going to be strengthened but won’t be touched. Medicare, Medicaid, none of that stuff is going to be touched.”

However, after House Republicans approved a budget resolution in February 2025, multiple outlets reported the possibilities in Medicaid cuts. While the resolution does not call for a specific cut on Medicaid, it indicates that the House Committee on Energy and Commerce — which has jurisdiction over the program — will identify $880 billion worth of cuts, per Newsweek.

How Many Americans Are on Medicaid?

According to the American Hospital Association, more than 70 million Americans are covered by Medicaid. This equates to one in five people in the United States, or 40 percent of the population. The federal and state governments have both funded the healthcare program.

What Is the No Tax on Tips & Overtime Resolution?

The resolution — a blueprint that House Republicans approved in February 2025 — would introduce certain tax cuts, including for certain wages that are typically earned by hospitality industry workers. The plan is to potentially remove taxes on tips, overtime and Social Security, which would benefit restaurant servers, bartenders, valets and others that rely on tips for a living.

During an early 2025 appearance in Nevada, Trump told a crowd of supporters that he wanted to cut taxes on tips and overtime compensation.

“So, if you’re a restaurant worker, a server, a valet, a bellhop, a bartender or one of my caddies,” Trump said before joking, “I go through caddies like candy; if I play badly, I always blame my caddy.” He then added, “Your tips will be 100 percent yours. Won’t that be nice?”