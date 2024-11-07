How Late-Night Reacted to Trump’s Win: Kimmel, Colbert & More

Image Credit: Getty Images for Easterseals

Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential election victory prompted numerous reactions, particularly from late-night TV hosts, leading to considerable debate. During his victory speech in the early hours of November 6, 2024, the 78-year-old Republican stated, “We have to put our country first for at least a period of time. We have to fix it. Because together we can truly make America great again for all Americans. So I want to just tell you what a great honor this is. I want to thank you. I will not let you down. America’s future will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than it has ever been before. God bless you and God bless America.”

While Trump celebrated his victory, others expressed disappointment. Here’s what some TV personalities had to say about the Republican win:

Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert addressed the election results live on Late Show with Stephen Colbert, saying, “You know, today, people said to me, ‘Sorry, you have to do a show tonight,’ which is nice of them to say, but I don’t have to do a show. I get to do a show tonight.” He noted that, due to the elections, many people prefer not to be alone during this time.

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel remarked during his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “Donald Trump is like the Emperor from Star Wars.” He added, “He’s old, he’s evil, and he keeps coming back with no reasonable explanation whatsoever.” The 56-year-old host spoke emotionally, calling the results devastating for women, children, hardworking immigrants, healthcare, climate, science, journalism, justice, and free speech.

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon joked about the election on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying, “Well, guys last night, America decided to get back with the crazy ex and elect Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States.” He added humorously that Thanksgiving would be “rough” this year.

Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers confessed on Late Night with Seth Meyers, “I voted for Kamala Harris,” and likened election night to waiting for Santa on Christmas Eve. He continued, “But, you know, and this is real, and this is something I accept, half the country thinks he’s a good person, or they don’t care that he’s not, because they think he’s a good president, and because of that, he’s going to be a president again. That’s how democracy works in America, a country that is a privilege to live in, even on a morning like today, also such a privilege.”

Taylor Tomlinson

On After Midnight, Taylor Tomlinson quipped, “I’m Taylor Tomlinson, welcome to the show. First off, elephant in the room, I am sorry if it’s your birthday today. That sucks. A lot of people today feel shell shocked and depressed and can’t believe they have to go to work. Me too. That’s what’s going on here. But I will say it is an honor to be on television while women are still allowed to be.”