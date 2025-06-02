How Did John Brenkus Die? What Happened to the ‘Sports Science’ Host

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sports TV will no longer be the same now that Sports Science host John Brenkus has died. The television personality, producer and director was transparent about his struggle with depression during his final years, but an official cause of death has not been disclosed at the time of publication.

Brinkus’ media company Brinx. TV, shared a statement paying tribute to him. “It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away,” the statement read. “John, co-founder of BASE Productions, founder of Brinx.TV and co-creator and host of the six-time Emmy Award-winning ‘Sport Science,’ had been battling depression. John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31st, 2025. His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help.”

Below, get updates on what happened to Brenkus.

Who Was John Brenkus?

Brenkus was the co-founder and co-CEO of BASE Productions, which specializes in creating reality television programs for certain channels, including Spike, National Geographic and ESPN. BASE’s most famous TV programs are Fight Science and Sport Science, which Brenkus hosted.

How Did John Brenkus Die?

No official cause of death has been released for Brenkus at the time of publication. But many are convinced that he died by suicide because of Brenkus’ company’s statement. BASE Productions noted that he ‘lost his fight” against depression the day he died and that his “heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help.”

During a 2023 interview with Brinx. TV collaborator, Marcellus Wiley, Brinkus got candid about his depression struggles.

“I fell into a very deep depression,” he said. “I was flat-out suicidal. So much so, I had a noose tied around my neck, I was ready to do it and my dog Zeppelin came to my rescue literally, pulled on my pants on my jeans, and was literally driving me crazy, wouldn’t leave me alone,” Brenkus added, saying he picked up his phone and called his mom afterward. He then went to six different psychologists and psychiatrists, finally ‘finding his way.'”

Was John Brenkus Married?

Yes, Brenkus was married to his wife, Lizzie Brenkus. The spouses kept their private life as far away from the public eye as possible, so, not much is known about Brenkus’ wife.

Did John Brenkus Have Kids?

According to multiple outlets, Brenkus shared his two kids, Bryce and Arabella, with his wife.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).