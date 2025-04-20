How Did Eugene Die in ‘The Last of Us’? Why Joel Killed Him

Image Credit: HBO

The Last of Us season 2 introduced fans to brand-new problems for Joel and Ellie. Played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, respectively, the duo is facing new threats five years after Joel saved Ellie’s life from the Fireflies. In episode 1, a bombshell was dropped about Joel — his role in the death of a character named Eugene. So, how did Eugene die in the series?

Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down everything we know about Eugene’s character, his death and his connection to Joel.

Who Plays Eugene in The Last of Us?

Joe Pantoliano, who has yet to appear in season 2 of the HBO series, plays Eugene. The actor has appeared in a variety of TV shows and movies, with one of his most famous roles being Ralph “Ralphie” Cifaretto in The Sopranos. He also played supporting characters in the series Hill Street Blues, The Goonies, La Bamba, Empire of the Sun, Midnight Run, NYPD Blue, Memento and Bad Boys.

Who Is Eugene in The Last of Us?

Eugene is Gail’s husband. Gail is Joel’s therapist and is played by Catherine O’Hara. Eugene and Gail were spouses until he died at some point before season 2.

Joe Pantoliano as Eugene in The Last of Us #TheLastofUs pic.twitter.com/oQOdCI1JEJ — The Last of Us Shots (@TLOU_Shots) March 9, 2025

How Did Eugene Die in The Last of Us?

In season 2, episode 1, Gail makes it clear how her husband, Eugene, died: Joel killed him.

“You shot and killed my husband,” Gails tells Joel during the first therapy session viewers see between them. “You killed Eugene. And I resent you for it. No, maybe a little more than that. I hate you for it.”

Though Gail points out, “I know you had no choice. I know I should forgive you,” she still can’t “because of how [Joel] did it.”

What Happened to Eugene in The Last of Us?

Since Gail acknowledges that Joel “had no choice” but to shoot Eugene, it’s possible that Eugene was either infected by the Cordyceps, Eugene was threatening Joel’s life, or both. Perhaps Eugene was also threatening Ellie’s life as well. After all, in the Last of Us Part II video game, Eugene never appears on screen. He’s only seen in photographs and is a member of the Fireflies — the group that wanted to use Ellie to create a vaccine against the Cordyceps brain infection.

Series showrunner Neil Druckmann spoke with Variety in March 2025 about Eugene’s character and the opportunity to give him more on-screen time compared to the video game.

“I get excited when I see these opportunities,” Neil said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t know Eugene that well!’ The story we told [in the video game] was somewhat superficial. The way this character comes in really gets to the heart of Joel and Ellie and their relationship.”