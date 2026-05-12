How Did Brandon Clarke Die? Updates on the Memphis Grizzlies’ Player’s Cause of Death

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Brandon Clarke, a veteran basketball forward for the Memphis Grizzlies, died on May 11, 2026, his agency and NBA team confirmed. Since the late athlete was just 29, sports fans are reeling from the news and wondering what the cause of death is.

Moreover, Clarke’s death came weeks after he was arrested in Arkansas due to allegations of speeding, reckless driving and possessing a controlled substance. According to police, Clarke had more than 200 grams of kratom in his car.

Here is what we know so far about Clarke’s death and his final weeks.

Why Was Brandon Clarke Arrested in 2026?

As previously mentioned, Clarke was arrested in April 2026 on allegations of speeding, reckless driving and possessing a controlled substance.

Per the Daily Memphian, Clarke allegedly sped up to 100 mph during a high-speed chase and allegedly carried more than 200 grams of kratom in his car. Kratom is a tree from Southeast Asia, and its leaves can be used as a stimulant or a sedative, depending on the amount a person uses. Kratom is considered illegal in the state of Arkansas, and its legality varies state by state.

How Did Brandon Clarke Die? Cause of Death Updates

Clarke’s cause of death has not been determined at the time of publication. However, according to NBC Los Angeles, authorities are investigating it as a possible overdose.

On May 11, 2025, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a medical emergency just after 5 p.m. local time. When paramedics arrived, they declared Clarke dead at the scene, and drug paraphernalia was found in the home.

Clarke’s agency, Priority Sports, released a statement on May 12 confirming his death, noting they were “beyond devastated” by his passing.

“He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched,” the agency’s announcement read. “He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family. Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family, and all of his friends and teammates. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life. Everyone loved BC because he was always there as the most supportive friend you could ever imagine. He was so unique in the joy he brought to all of those in his life. It’s just impossible to put into words how much he’ll be missed.”

As for the Grizzlies, the team also released a statement, which read, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).