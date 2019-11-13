19 Hottest CMAs Dresses Of All-Time: Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift & More

Put on your cowboy hats and don your cowgirl boots, it’s time to get pumped for the 2019 CMA Awards by looking through some of the hottest red carpet looks the show has ever seen!

It’s country music’s biggest night! The 2019 Country Music Association Awards are going down on Nov. 13. In anticipation of the exciting event, we thought it would be fun to prepare for the night by taking a look back at some of our favorite red carpet gowns from over the years! From country darlings like Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini to celebrity guests like Karlie Kloss and Bebe Rexha, there have been plenty of stars who graced the CMAs red carpet in beautiful gowns.

Carrie has always rocked the CMA red carpet with her own fashionable flair! In 2015, the singer took on one of the trickiest colors of the rainbow, donning a peach toned gown with glimmering jewelry. The dress had a plunging neckline along with a peplum cut around Carrie’s waist that showed off her figure perfectly. But in 2016, Carrie went for a more dramatic look. The “Southbound” songstress wore a beautiful blush colored dress that glimmered from head to toe! However it was her modern 2017 gown that really wowed us. Carrie fashioned the modern cut with a classic silhouette and pulled it off with all the confidence in the world! The royal blue gown hugged Carrie’s curves perfectly and she looked absolutely flawless, giving the cameras a smoldering look.

Of course, Carrie isn’t the only one who can stun a red carpet. Before she seemingly went pop, Taylor Swift was something of a country darling. At the 2016 ceremony, Taylor fashioned a look that was super modern and daring. The “Lover” hit maker donned a black and sheer gown with a slit in the front that went up to above Taylor’s knees! Her dress also featured a cutout around her torso and she accessorized with a dark lip. It was a totally different look from Taylor’s 2013 ensemble. At the 47th Annual CMA Awards, Taylor wore a dramatic red gown that was so romantic looking. The dress sparkled with glittering embellishments throughout, while Taylor pulled her hair back for the classic look.

Someone who always can blend a classic silhouette with a modern flair is none other than Miranda Lambert. At the 2015 CMA Awards, Miranda sported some pink tips at the end of her blonde hair, while donning a gorgeous black dress with a modern cut. The beautiful gown cinched Miranda’s waist perfectly and she looked flawless. But black was a color that Miranda went back to again at the 2016 CMA Awards. The glamorous gown looked timeless on Miranda, who vamped up the look with bracelets on one wrist and a number of rings. The “It All Comes Off In The Wash” singer even sported a smokey eye to compliment her ensemble.

We’ve seen some amazing gown grace the CMA Awards’ red carpet over the years. Tonight, we’ll add a slew of new favorites! Tune in to the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.