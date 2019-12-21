15 Sexiest Holiday-Inspired Looks Of 2019: Taylor Swift, Gwen Stefani & More

Need last minute inspiration for your holiday party look? Throughout 2019, these stars rocked ensembles that were perfectly festive for the holiday season!

Sparkly, velvet and furry looks are perfect for the holidays, and we rounded up some stars who’ve slayed those festive trends in 2019 as the month winds down. Earlier this month, Taylor Swift performed at Jingle Ball in New York City, and wore a deep purple, sequined dress, which she paired with thigh-high boots that matched the same color and material. Meanwhile, Julianne Hough recently hosted a holiday special on NBC, Holidays With the Houghs, and she wore a number of holiday-inspired outfits that were to DIE for. One of her looks was a strapless, red velvet dress, which featured a thigh-high leg slit. For another look, she went all-out in a winter-inspired ensemble — a blue dress with white fur trim. So gorgeous!

Meanwhile, if you want to REALLY take your holiday style to the next level — look no further than Gwen Stefani. While performing at Christmas in Rockefeller, she rocked a mesh bodysuit, which featured an intricate, red and silver design made of sequins across the middle. She paired the look with mesh tights and thigh-high boots. In fact, thigh-high boots are a great way to dress up a holiday dress, while also keeping (somewhat) warm in the cold winter weather.

If you want a much more casual holiday look, take inspiration from Kendall Jenner. The model attended an event for Calvin Klein, and wore a matching, plaid red CK set. It featured a sports bra and high-waisted pants, and Kendall looked sexy AND comfy. Of course, there’s also always ugly Christmas sweaters if you really want to keep it cozy.

Click through the gallery above to check out these festive looks and many more! The holidays are just days away, so get out there and get YOUR seasonal look as soon as you can!