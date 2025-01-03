Human Metapneumovirus Outbreak in China: HMPV Symptoms & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Five years after the COVID-19 outbreak turned the world upside down, China is experiencing a new outbreak. Shortly after 2025 began, news circulated of an infection known as human metapneumovirus, a.k.a HMPV.

Learn more about HMPV, including its symptoms, treatment, how it spreads and more, below.

What Is Human Metapneumovirus?

Human metapneumovirus was first discovered in 2001, according to the CDC. The incubation period is estimated to be between 3 to 6 days, and the duration of the illness varies between patients.

HMPV Symptoms

The most common symptoms associated with HMPV are nasal congestion, cough, fever and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. In the U.S., the virus typically spreads between the winter and the spring seasons, the CDC indicated on its website.

How HMPV Spreads

The virus spreads through person to person contact if one individual is infected. A person can catch HMPV if they shake hands with or touch an infected person or touching surfaces with the virus on them.

Is HMPV the Same as COVID?

HMPV can lead to upper respiratory illnesses, including bronchitis or pneumonia. Both HMPV and COVID have similar symptoms, such as cough and nasal congestion. However, they are not part of the same family of viruses. HMPV is caused by a germ that is part of the same group of viruses as RSV, measles and mumps, according to Cleveland Clinic.

COVID-19, however, is part of the coronavirus family and was directly caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Coronaviruses are associated with some of the most common colds that spread every year among humans. This family of viruses is typically found in bats, cats and camels. However, the viruses only live in these animals; they don’t infect the animals.

COVID-19 also doesn’t spread exactly the same as HMPV. A person can catch COVID by breathing in respiratory droplets from an infected person. Droplets can spread in the air by breathing, talking and even singing.

HMPV Treatment

There is no known antiviral treatment nor a vaccine for HMPV. COVID-19 can be treated with antiviral medications such as Paxlovid, and a vaccine was introduced in late 2020.