Hayden Panettiere’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Actress Has Now

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Hayden Panettiere has spent nearly her entire life in the entertainment industry after beginning her career in commercials as a toddler. She later became one of television’s biggest young stars thanks to her breakout role as Claire Bennet on Heroes, before finding another hit with Nashville, where she combined acting with music.

Beyond television, Panettiere also built a career through films including Bring It On: All or Nothing, Ice Princess, and the Scream franchise, where her character Kirby Reed became a fan favorite. In recent years, she returned to the spotlight with Scream VI after taking time away from Hollywood.

With decades in film, television, music, endorsements, and voice acting, Panettiere has remained a recognizable figure in pop culture since the early 2000s. Learn more about how she became famous and how she makes her money below.

How Did Hayden Panettiere Become Famous?

Panettiere began acting as a child, appearing in commercials before landing recurring roles on soap operas including One Life to Live and Guiding Light. She gained wider attention in the early 2000s through films like Remember the Titans, Raising Helen, and Ice Princess, but her breakout role came in 2006 when she starred as Claire Bennet on NBC’s sci-fi drama Heroes. Her famous line, “Save the cheerleader, save the world,” became one of the show’s defining catchphrases.

Panettiere later reinvented her career with the ABC/CMT drama Nashville, where she played country singer Juliette Barnes from 2012 to 2018. The role earned her two Golden Globe nominations and also launched part of her music career through songs featured on the show.

What Is Hayden Panettiere’s Net Worth Now?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Panettiere currently has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

How Does Hayden Panettiere Make Her Money?

Panettiere primarily makes money through acting in television and movies. Throughout her career, she has starred in projects including Heroes, Nashville, Bring It On: All or Nothing, and the Scream films.

She has also earned income through music connected to Nashville, where she performed many songs herself. Outside of acting and singing, Panettiere has worked with brands including Neutrogena and Candie’s, while also doing voice acting for franchises such as Kingdom Hearts and A Bug’s Life. In recent years, she has continued making public appearances and returning to fan-favorite franchises.