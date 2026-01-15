Is Harry Styles Going on Tour in 2026? What We Know Amid 4th Album News

Harry Styles is back! After nearly a three-year hiatus from music, the “As It Was” hitmaker is releasing a brand-new album, titled, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. So, does that mean a 2026 tour is in on the horizon too?

After wrapping his Love On Tour in 2023, Harry shared a rare message to fans via his Instagram Stories, thanking them for their support and vowing to return “when the time is right.”

“It’s been the greatest experience of my entire life,” Harry wrote at the time. “I feel so incredibly full and happy. It’s all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of. Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It’s been an honor to play for you. … Look after each other, I’ll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Below, get all the updates we know so far about a potential 2026 tour now that Harry’s fourth album is coming.

When Does Harry Styles’ 2026 Album Come Out?

On January 15, 2026, Harry confirmed that his fourth album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, will be released on March 6 of this year.

Is Harry Styles Going on Tour in 2026?

At the time of publication, Harry has not confirmed whether he’s going on tour to promote his fourth album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

What Are the Songs on Harry Styles’ Fourth Album?

As of now, Harry has yet to release the tracklist from his forthcoming album. There will be 12 songs on the album. It is produced by his longtime collaborator Kid Harpoon, who previously discussed the “Watermelon Sugar” artist’s next chapter amid the Love On Tour.

“What I hope for going forward with Harry is that whatever it is next, let’s not try and second-guess it, or do anything based on what we’ve done before,” Kid said in a September 2022 interview with Rolling Stone. “Let’s just try and do something new and land somewhere exciting … You know, I feel like we don’t know what it is yet. That could be anything, which is the most exciting thing about it.”