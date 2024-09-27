‘Harry Potter’ Actors Who Have Died: Maggie Smith, Alan Rickman, Robbie Coltrane & More

Image Credit: WireImage

The cast of the Harry Potter film franchise created a lasting legacy. From their individual performances and their off-screen moments together, the actors left a mark on the film industry. However, the cast has lost a few of its members over the years. As several Harry Potter actors have died over the years, fans were left heartbroken.

Below, Hollywood Life is looking back on some of the Harry Potter actors who have died.

Maggie Smith (1934 – 2024)

In September 2024, Maggie‘s sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, revealed she had died at the age of 89. Her cause of death has not been determined, but the late actress previously battled breast cancer and Graves’ Disease. Maggie played the role of Professor Minerva McGonagall.

“An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end,” Toby and Chris said in a statement. “She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

Michael Gambon (1940 – 2023)

Michael played the role of the iconic Headmaster Albus Dumbledore. He died in September 2023 following a battle with pneumonia.

Paul Grant (1967 – 2023)

Paul was an actor and stuntman who worked on the Harry Potter franchise. He died in March 2023 at the age of 56. Before his death, the late actor reportedly struggled with alcoholism and drug abuse.

Robbie Coltrane (1950 – 2022)

Remembered for his endearing role as Hagrid, Robbie died at the age of 72 in 2022. He had suffered from osteoarthritis for years, but his death certificate listed his cause of death from organ failure as a result of sepsis, heart block and a respiratory tract infection. Robbie had also been living with type 2 diabetes during his life.

Before he died, Robbie discussed how he would be remembered by generations as Hagrid during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special.

“The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children, so you could be watching it in 50 years’ time, easy,” he said, before adding, “I’ll not be here sadly, but Hagrid will.”

Leslie Phillips (1924 – 2022)

Leslie voiced the Sorting Hat in the franchise and died at the age of 98 years old in November 2022. Almost a decade before his death, Leslie suffered from two strokes six months apart when he was 90 years old.

Helen McCrory (1968 – 2021)

The late English actress played the role of Draco Malcoy’s mother, Narcissa Malfoy. She died in 2021 at the age of 52 after battling breast cancer.

Verne Troyer (1969 – 2018)

Verne played Griphook the goblin in the franchise and died at the age of 49 in 2018. His death was ruled a suspected suicide.

Alan Rickman (1946 – 2016)

Famous for her portrayal of Professor Severus Snape, Alan died of pancreatic cancer at 69 years old. Years before his death, Alan battled prostate cancer and had a prostatectomy. As a result from the surgery, Alan contemplated returning to the Harry Potter franchise. In 2015, he suffered from a minor stroke before he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Richard Griffiths (1947 – 2013)

The actor who played Harry’s uncle, Vernon, died in 2013 at the age of 65. His cause of death was reportedly from complications that arose from heart surgery.

Richard Harris (1930 – 2002)

Richard originated the role of Albus Dumbledore in the franchise’s first two movies, Sorcerer’s Stone and The Chamber of Secrets. He died at the age of 72 in 2002.