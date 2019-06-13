Happy 38th Birthday, Chris Evans: See Hunkiest Pics Of The ‘Avengers’ Star

Happy birthday, Chris Evans! The ‘Avengers’ actor turned 38 years old today, and we’re celebrating by looking back at some of his hunkiest photos!

Chris Evans is officially 38 years old! The Captain America: Civil War star has won our hearts over and over again through his action movie parts, red carpet beauty, and all-around just being a great guy. Who could forget that iconic Oscars moment when he assisted Regina King and prevented her from falling? We certainly haven’t! We’re honoring the hunky actor on his big day by looking back on his most gorgeous moments in the limelight.

Speaking of the Academy Awards, Chris glowed in a Salvatore Ferragamo blue velvet blazer and black pants on the red carpet. Chris went for the black bowtie look instead of a regular tie, and we loved his choice. He rocked his signature scruff, looking confident as ever at the Feb. 24 event. Chris finished the look with black dress shoes and a black watch.

At the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles on April 22, Captain America himself really showed up in a royal blue jacket and matching-hued pants. Chris boldly wore a mint green dress shirt underneath his blue ensemble, and rocked it with a black tie. He walked in black dress shoes.

We aren’t the only ones wishing Chris a happy birthday – his Avengers co-star, Mark Ruffalo, 51, shared a message on social media wishing his colleague and friend a special day. Mark shared a selfie of him and Chris amid filming. “Happiest of birthdays to the fantastic Chris Evans,” Mark said in his caption. “Love you, Bro. Always there when you need him. Wishing you all the best today!”

We hope the actor is feeling the love today! We wish Chris an incredible birthday, and we can’t wait to continue celebrating him in the future. Happy birthday, Chris!