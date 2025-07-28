Is a Hannah Montana Tour Happening in 2026? What Miley Cyrus Said

Image Credit: WireImage

“I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana because she made Miley in so many ways,” Miley Cyrus said while accepting her Disney Legend Award in August 2024. As most Millennial and Gen-Zers know, both Miley and Hannah raised these generations — so much so that fans are pining for a Hannah Montana 2026 tour. After all, the 20th anniversary of Miley’s blonde-headed alter ego is coming up, and she shared an idea for how we can celebrate it.

“It really was the beginning of all of this,” Miley acknowledged during a July 2025 Sirius XM interview. “It’s crazy to think too that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed. Now that’s something that when I walk into a space, it’s looked at as a sense of nostalgia, but I’ve now been integrated into everyone’s life as the character itself.”

So, could we actually see Hannah make a comeback (even if it’s just one time)? Find out everything Miley has said about it below.

Is a Hannah Montana Tour Really Happening in 2026?

No, sorry Hannah Montana fans, but an official 2026 tour has not been confirmed. All Miley said during her Sirius XM appearance was, “I want to design something really special” for the 20th “Hannah-versary.” So, that could mean anything, but Miley has stated that she’s not eager to tour anytime soon. It’s unlikely that she’ll actually organize a tour, but a concert could be in the cards.

Is Miley Cyrus Bringing Hannah Montana Back?

Miley has not expressed a formal plan to bring the Hannah Montana series back for a reboot. However, she’s never ruled it out. During a September 2020 appearance on the “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp” radio show, the “Flowers” hitmaker noted, “Hannah’s in storage.”

“You know when something’s like a good vintage T-shirt? Enough time has to go by, and it’s good again,” Miley said. “It goes through that period where it’s just bad because it’s old, then it’s so old that it’s good again. That’s why we have to wait. Hannah is like a fine wine. We gotta wait until she’s ready.”

Does Disney Want a Hannah Montana Reboot?

No one from the Walt Disney Company has expressed a formal interest in revisiting the sitcom. However, almost everyone from the original cast is open-minded about it. Jason Earles previously revealed that he pitched a “reimagining” of the show in the summer of 2024, but it wasn’t “the right time.”

Jason Earles on pitching a potential ‘Hannah Montana’ reimagining pic.twitter.com/mMxzIFsi23 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 29, 2024

“It was conflicted with some other stuff in development or whatever,” the actor told Deadline at the October 2024 premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. “And it seems like if Wizards does well, it makes a lot of sense to revisit the Hannah universe as well.”

Why Doesn’t Miley Cyrus Want to Go on Tour?

Miley said she definitely has “the physical ability” and the “opportunities” to go on a world tour, but she simply doesn’t want to.

“I wish I had the desire, but I don’t,” the Grammy winner said during a July 2025 Good Morning America appearance. “I also don’t think that there’s actually an infrastructure that supports artists.”