Hannah Kobayashi Update: Missing Hawaii Woman Case

Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Hannah Kobayashi has been missing since at least November 10. Known on the internet as the “missing Hawaii woman,” Kobayashi’s case has gripped the nation and Los Angeles residents. Her disappearance occurred after she missed a connecting flight. Now that her father, Ryan Kobayashi, has died, Hannah’s disappearance continues to concern the public and authorities.

Hollywood Life is breaking down the case and providing all updates on the situation below.

Where Is Hannah Kobayashi?

Hannah was last seen on November 10 at a Nike event, held at L.A.’s popular shopping center, The Grove. Surveillance footage of Hannah was later shared by the RAD Movement via Facebook, which showed her in downtown L.A. near Pico Boulevard and Hill Street. The security video revealed that Hannah was with another person, and it’s unclear who they are.

What Happened to Hannah Kobayashi?

Hannah took a flight from Maui, Hawaii, to L.A. on November 8 while en route to New York City. With less than one hour to catch her connecting flight to New York, Hannah missed it, and her family said she wanted to explore L.A. for a little while.

Two days later, Hannah went to The Grove, which is more than 10 miles away from Los Angeles International Airport. In the coming days, her family started receiving odd text messages from her phone. Hannah’s aunt, Larie Ingrum, wrote via Facebook on November 14 that Hannah’s last message to her family was “alarming.”

“She mentioned feeling scared, and that someone might be trying to steal her money and identity,” Larie wrote in her Facebook post. “She hasn’t been heard from since, and we are gravely concerned for her safety.”

Per NBC News, the RAD Movement’s Facebook group posted about the surveillance video of Hannah in downtown L.A.

“In the footage, it is evident that Hannah does not appear to be in good condition and she is not alone,” the nonprofit organization noted, according to the outlet. “Due to the ongoing and active nature of this investigation, we are unable to share any further details at this time. … “There’s reason to believe through video surveillance that Hannah is not OK.”

Hannah Kobayashi’s Father Update

On November 24, 2024, the RAD Movement posted via Facebook that Hannah’s father, Ryan, died by suicide.

“The Kobayashi family endured a devastating tragedy today. After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life,” the group shared. “This loss has compounded the family’s suffering immeasurably.”

Per NBC News, Los Angeles police said there was no further information and that the investigation into Hannah’s disappearance is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).