Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Has

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is now a mother of one!

The reality star recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Aurora, on Saturday, December 28, with her boyfriend, Ken Urker.

Urker shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, January 1. “Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all 👼,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself, Blanchard, and their newborn in the hospital. The birth took place in Blanchard’s home state of Louisiana. “Aurora is healthy and we are so happy,” Urker told TMZ.

Find out more about her below.

What Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Net Worth?

According to Marca, Blanchard’s estimated net worth is $3 million.

When Was Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Prison?

Blanchard was released from Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center on December 28, 2023, after serving nearly nine years in prison.

In 2016, she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard Married?

No, Blanchard is not currently married. She was previously married to Ryan Anderson. The couple wed while she was still in prison in 2022, but just three months after her release in 2024, they separated. Almost two weeks after the news of their separation emerged, Blanchard reportedly filed for divorce from Anderson on Monday, April 8, 2024, according to TMZ.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy reportedly wrote via Facebook on March 28, 2024. “Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this [sic]. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find who I am.”

Blanchard was also previously engaged to her current boyfriend, Urker, in 2019, though they called off their engagement in August of that year. The two had met through the prison’s pen pal program. Following her divorce with Anderson, reports surfaced that Blanchard was spending time with Urker once again, even getting matching tattoos.