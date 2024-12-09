Gracie Abrams’ 2025 Tour: See Dates & Tickets

Image Credit: Getty Images for Spotify

Get ready to secure your tickets because Gracie Abrams is heading on tour! The 25-year-old singer announced the exciting news on Monday, December 9, 2024, via Instagram. In her post, she wrote: “I’m so excited to announce that we’re coming back to North America next summer with our dear friend @rolemodel.” This announcement comes just months after the release of her album The Secret of Us earlier in 2024.

With the tour set to take place in 2025, fans are already buzzing with excitement. Gracie’s announcement post has received over 456,000 likes and 9,032 comments at the time of publication, highlighting just how thrilled her audience is. As the new year approaches, fans are looking forward to making unforgettable memories at her concerts.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour, including dates, locations, and ticket information.

What Is the Name of the Tour?

The 2025 tour is titled The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour, named after her most recent deluxe album released in June 2024. The album features 22 songs, including standout tracks like “That’s So True.” She recalled having “real, true fun writing this album,” adding, “There were also the occasional tears. Audrey and I wrote ‘Risk’ on our couch at home. Aaron produced the sh*t out of it. Abby shot the cover. The music is yours in basically five seconds and we cannot wait. I. Love. You,” she shared on Instagram.

The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour Dates

July 24, 2025 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

July 26, 2025 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

July 28, 2025 – New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

August 6, 2025 – Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum

August 11, 2025 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 26, 2025 – Mexico City, Mexico at Pepsi Center

When Do Tickets Go on Sale?

General tickets for The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour will go on sale Friday, December 13, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale will also take place, and fans can sign up for access at gracieabrams.com/tour.

Gracie expressed her excitement on Instagram, saying: “I can’t believe these rooms we get to play??!!!! I love you so much and can’t wait to see you all there.”