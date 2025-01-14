Governors Ball 2025: Lineup, Date, Tickets & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Calling all music enthusiasts! New York’s Governors Ball Music Festival is back, and the lineup is impressive. Whether you’ll be there to droll over your favs or discover someone new, you’re in for a good time. Find out everyone who will be there below!

When Is the 2025 Governors Ball?

The 2025 Governors Ball will take place on Friday, June 6, 2025 to Sunday, June 8, in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, New York City.

Who Is Performing at the Gov Ball 2025?

This year, fans can expect to vibe out to some major headliners! Governor’s Ball describes itself as “New York’s biggest party with 60+ of the world’s best artists,” according to it’s website. On Friday, Tyler the Creator, and Benson Boone are the main acts. Olivia Rodrigo and Feid are up on the main stages on Saturday. On Sunday, Hozier and Glass Animals will be closing out the festival. There are a plethora of musical options in between the big sets for all genre lovers. You can try the “Water” dance challenge during Tyla‘s set, get soulful to Mariah the Scientist‘s music, or rap along to Young Miko’s beats.

How to Get Tickets for the 2025 Gov Ball

Presale tickets will go on sale on Thursday, January 16 from 10-11 a.m. ET. Head over to Gov Ball’s official website beforehand, so that you can sign up for a presale password in order to “access [the] guaranteed lowest prices.” At 11 a.m. when the public sale begins, the prices will automatically increase. There are four different ticket variations. In addition to G.A. tickets, there are three premium types of tickets.

The G.A.+ tickets offer “unlimited access to G.A.+ Lounge with shade, relaxed seating and lawn games.” The V.I.P. tickets include “access to on-field viewing areas at all three stages [and] unlimited access to V.I.P. lounges located at all stages with shade, relaxed seating, and direct access to viewing areas.” The Pit Viewing tickets provide “exclusive front-of-stage viewing, in front of V.I.P. [and] unlimited access to V.I.P. lounges located at all stages with shade, relaxed seating and direct access to viewing areas.” One-day tickets start at $139. Two-day tickets begin at $265. Three-day tickets start at $319.